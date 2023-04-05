Sumi Yashshree Hotels signs GSA agreement with Kall Trip P Ltd
Sumi Yashshree Hotels has signed a GSA agreement with Kall Trip P Ltd for reselling and growing its brand in the West & South of India, as well as online.
We are delighted to partner with Sumi Yashshree Hotels," said Mr. Suresh Gopalan, Director of Kall Trip Pvt. Ltd. We are confident that this partnership will help us to grow Sumi's revenue in India.”
— Suresh Gopalan
MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sumi Yashshree Hotels, a leading hospitality company, based in North East India, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kall Trip Pvt. Ltd as its General Sales Agent (GSA) for the Western & Southern India regions, effective 16th April 2023. The partnership will enable Sumi Yashshree Hotels to increase brand presence & grow revenue in West/South India and offer its unique hospitality services to a broader audience.
Kall Trip Pvt. Ltd. is a well-known travel technology marketing company that specialises in providing customized hotel marketing solutions to its hotel clients since 2011. With a strong travel agent network, its own bulk email solution, and extensive experience in the travel tech industry, Kall Trip Pvt. Ltd is well-equipped to represent Sumi Yashshree Hotels in the West & South Indian market.
"We are excited to partner with Kall Trip Pvt. Ltd as our General Sales Agent for West & South India," said Mr. Sadip Lama, MD of Sumi Yashshree Hotels. "Their expertise in the travel industry and proven track record of delivering exceptional services to their clients make them an ideal partner for us. We are confident that this partnership will help us to reach new heights and strengthen our presence in the West & South Indian market."
As the General Sales Agent for Sumi Yashshree Hotels, Kall Trip Pvt. Ltd will be responsible for promoting and marketing the hospitality services of Sumi Yashshree Hotels to the travel trade and consumers in West & South India. They will also provide assistance to travel agents and tour operators in booking Sumi Yashshree Hotels for their clients, along with ground transportation services.
"We are delighted to partner with Sumi Yashshree Hotels," said Mr. Suresh Gopalan, Director of Kall Trip Pvt. Ltd. "Their commitment to delivering exceptional hospitality services is aligned with our values of partnering with upcoming high quality hospitality service providers and helping them reach out effectively to grow their business. We are confident that this partnership will bring tremendous value to Sumi Yashshree and help us to grow their business revenue in West & South India."
Sumi Yashshree Hotels is a leading hospitality company based in North East India. With upcoming properties in Mussoorie & Lachen, along with 9 Hotels in Darjeeling, Gangtok and the leading Hotel in Lachung, they are focused on delivering exceptional hospitality services and personalized experiences to their guests. Sumi Yashshree Hotels has established itself as a preferred choice for travellers seeking luxury and comfort in the North East Region.
About Kall Trip Pvt. Ltd: https://ariaprohotels.com/
Kall Trip Pvt. Ltd is a well-known travel technology marketing company, with offices in Mumbai & Delhi, that provides customised travel technology marketing solutions to its clients. With a strong network and extensive experience in the travel industry, Kall Trip Pvt. Ltd is well-equipped to provide exceptional hotel marketing services to its hotel clients.
Address: Kall Trip P Ltd., 5th floor, WeWork Platinum, Andheri Kurla Road, Marol, Andheri East, Mumbai 400059.
