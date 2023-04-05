Sumi Yashshree Hotels signs GSA agreement with Kall Trip P Ltd

Sumi Yashshree Hotels has signed a GSA agreement with Kall Trip P Ltd for reselling and growing its brand in the West & South of India, as well as online.

We are delighted to partner with Sumi Yashshree Hotels," said Mr. Suresh Gopalan, Director of Kall Trip Pvt. Ltd. We are confident that this partnership will help us to grow Sumi's revenue in India.” — Suresh Gopalan