Proposals for improving a heat supply system considered

UZBEKISTAN, April 3 - On April 3, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev chaired a meeting on measures to modernize heating systems in social facilities.

Heating systems in 15,000 social facilities in Uzbekistan are outdated and require repair. 35 percent of thermal energy is lost during their operation. The heating temperature in them is 2 times lower than the norm.

An experiment was conducted in Bustan district of Andijan region to upgrade and manage the heating system based on a private partnership. Heating boilers were replaced with modern ones and transferred to private management, which reduced energy consumption and increased the temperature inside the buildings. The optimal temperature in social facilities was provided even during the period of abnormally cold weather last winter.

At the meeting, proposals for scaling up this experience were discussed. It was proposed to transfer the heating systems to the management of entrepreneurs for 10 years, their services will be purchased by the state. Half of the necessary funds for the modernization of networks will be allocated from the budget, half – at the expense of a private partner. The exemption of components, which are necessary for the production of heating boilers, from customs duty for two years is envisaged.

The Head of state approved these proposals and gave instructions on organizational and financial issues.

Officials were tasked with inventorying and gradually modernizing the heating systems of social facilities in districts and cities, involving entrepreneurs in their management. It was emphasized that it is necessary to take measures to reduce energy losses and preserve heat in buildings. It was instructed to launch the production of energy-efficient heating boilers with the participation of investors.

The issue of coal supplies was also discussed at the meeting.

In recent years, coal production in the country has increased from 3 million to 5.4 million tons. This year it is planned to produce almost 6 million tons. But the demand for coal is much greater.

In this regard, the President gave instructions on attracting the private sector and new technologies to the development of promising deposits and improving the coal quality.

