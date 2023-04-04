ODC sign XMAP Cloud GIS reseller agreement

Basingstoke, UK. Geoxphere are pleased to announce Oxford Data Consultancy (ODCGIS) as reseller of XMAP, our cloud-based GIS platform. ODCGIS will be offering XMAP as a cost-effective and modern way for their housing association customers to access spatial data across their organisation.

ODCGIS have a long history of providing high quality geospatial data services for UK housing associations. They also provide GIS consultancy and software services so that their customers can rely on them to provide mapping expertise they may not have in-house. Having up-to-date mapping information on assets, green spaces, and housing stock itself, allows a housing association to get a better picture of their responsibilities and provide a more efficient service to tenants.

Adding XMAP to ODCGIS’s list of available tools means that as more and more housing associations embrace GIS, they can confidently call on ODCGIS to provide one-off data services, all the way through to providing a cloud-based GIS ecosystem, maintaining it for them through their GIS Managed Service.

Director of Operations at ODCGIS, Rick Thompson, commented on the new agreement. “Establishing this partnership with Geoxphere has strengthened our proposition to UK housing associations. We’re already delivering great value geospatial data services, so adding XMAP’s unique data sharing approach to our niche GIS offering is a no-brainer. Our first customer to adopt XMAP is Wellingborough based Greatwell Homes and they are delighted with the benefits GIS offers.”

XMAP has established itself as the go-to cloud GIS package for organisations looking to share the map data they have between staff whilst retaining security across multiple office locations and on-site teams. It’s easy-to-use editing, printing and measuring tools as well as Constraints Checker and Isochrone travel time tool make day-to-day GIS tasks available to everyone without needing specialist training or prior experience.

Chris Mewse, Managing Director of Geoxphere shared his thoughts on the partnership with ODCGIS. “We’ve been hugely impressed with the team at ODCGIS and think XMAP is a great fit for them and their customers. We have thousands of local authority and commercial customers using XMAP on a day-to-day basis, so applying this to helping housing associations with ODCGIS’s experience makes perfect sense. Housing Associations can subscribe to XMAP with confidence, knowing that they’ll have the ODCGIS team who are fully trained in deploying and using XMAP, as well as the behind-the-scenes support from the Geoxphere team and infrastructure.”

To request a trial of XMAP, or to find out more about the geospatial services ODCGIS provide, please get in touch at gis@odc.co.uk.