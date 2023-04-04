Koda Studios will be showcasing their handcrafted furniture at Clerkenwell Design Week

KODA Studios will be showcasing their handcrafted wood furniture at Clerkenwell Design Week between the 23 and 25 May 2023.
HULL, YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- KODA, a renowned Yorkshire-based furniture design and manufacturer studio will be bringing their handcrafted wooden furniture designs to the UK's largest architecture and interior design show of its kind - Clerkenwell Design Week. From 23 May to 25 May, this event promises an impressive experience with more than 130 showrooms showcasing more than 200 exhibitors spread across 10 unique destinations.
Explore the cutting-edge design of British brands at this year's event in the captivating atmosphere of St James' Church Crypt. KODA are proud to be among those featured, showcasing their impressive handmade furniture pieces with modern flair sure to appeal to all visitors. The British Collection showcases new designs emanating from Britain.
“It’s a real pleasure to be able to partake in this year’s Clerkenwell Design Week” said Katherine, Creative Director at KODA Studios. “We’ve always seen it as one of the most distinguished interior design exhibitions in the UK, and to be able to take our place amongst so many esteemed brands shows how far we’ve come in recent years."
KODA are ready to grow awareness around the brand and make a statement with this showcase. They will be displaying several of their bestselling pieces as well as debuting an entirely new collection - setting the bar high for innovative furniture designs that will leave you in awe.
The NEA Walnut TV Stand is the perfect embodiment of KODA's signature style: combining modernity with exceptional craftsmanship. The symmetrical design catches attention while providing practical utility. Resulting in a beautiful piece of furniture that makes a confident statement.
The Novo Walnut Shelving Unit is designed for living and is made to last. This design is a long-lasting, multi-functional piece of furniture that features a balance between minimalist lines and bold maximalist design. A real showcase for quality materials, this furniture design will lend a bold statement with timeless style.
The Croft Walnut Sit-Stand Desk will transform any workstation effortlessly and comfortably. Inspired by a classic writing desk, this ergonomic masterpiece boasts modernises traditional design that powers up or down at the touch of a button! For those looking for a desk that is both stylish and functional, this should be at the top of your list.
Visit KODA in the atmospheric crypt of St James' Church, part of the British Collection showroom at Clerkenwell Design Week between the 23 and 25 May 2023.
ABOUT KODA STUDIOS
KODA create high-quality handmade bespoke furniture of contemporary and long-lasting design. With expertise in both manufacture and design; KODA produces furniture with form and function. Designing furniture as objects of art, drawing inspiration from the artistry of interior design and architecture. KODA does not follow any trends, they make them and this is what sets them apart. KODA design and make furniture that favours staying power over fading styles.
