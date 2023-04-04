Invitanku Launched A Free Invitation Card Maker Platform with Pre-Designed Templates

Invitanku's pre-designed invitation maker offers customizable templates for various occasions, ready to be downloaded and shared online.

Invitanku is a new web-based platform that offers a free invitation card maker to anyone who wants to create stunning invitations easily. Invitanku provides pre-designed templates for various occasions, such as birthday parties, weddings, bridal showers, engagements, holidays, and more. The platform also allows users to customize the templates directly from the website and download them in various formats like images, PDFs, or videos.

The process of making a free invitation card on Invitanku is simple and easy. Users can follow these steps:

Choose a Template: Users can choose from a wide variety of invitation templates that suit their event. Whether it's a wedding invitation, engagement invitation, graduation invitation, or birthday invitation, Invitanku has it all.

Add Event Details: Users can personalize their invitations by changing the text, style, color, and more. They can add additional text boxes or images where they want them.

Download Invitation Card: Once the customization is complete, users can download their invitation card in various formats such as Image (PNG), Invitation Video, or PDF file for printing.

Share Online with RSVP: Users can also send their invitations online through social media with free RSVP tracking. They can also get a shareable link that they can paste and post anywhere.

In addition to the free invitation card maker, Invitanku also offers a wedding website feature that users can customize directly from the platform. The wedding website is an excellent way for couples to share their story, photos, and event details with their guests.

"We are excited to launch Invitanku, a platform that makes creating beautiful invitations and wedding websites easy and accessible to everyone," said Jay Pancer, spokesperson of Invitanku. "Our goal is to provide users with pre-designed templates that they can customize according to their preferences and event details. We believe this platform will help our users save time and effort in creating invitations and wedding websites," he added.

Invitanku is based in Indonesia and is available to users worldwide. The platform is free to use, and users do not need design experience to create professional-looking invitations and wedding websites. Invitanku's easy-to-use platform and customizable templates aim to help users save time and effort in creating professional-looking invitations and wedding websites.

