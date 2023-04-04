GameDev planning platform Favro names President & CFO

Newly appointed CFO & President Lasse Mejling Andersen
UPPSALA, SWEDEN, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today collaborative planning platform Favro announced a major management addition by appointing Lasse Mejling Andersen as its President & Chief Financial Officer. In this new role, Lasse will work closely with Favro Chair, CEO and Founder Patric Palm to level up the company’s capabilities helping game studios and publishers, SaaS businesses, and agile enterprises save cost and boost team productivity.
Today the global games market, and more specifically Games-as-a-Service, continues to dominate the entertainment industry. For game studios and publishers, this means facing increasing challenges of hybrid and remote work, as well as succeeding with LiveOps. To address these challenges successfully, game companies need flatter organizations with highly autonomous teams aligning to company goals through collaborative planning rather than micromanagement and centralized processes.
Favro’s ability to be easily set up to the needs of any teams or leaders, together with enterprise-grade planning capabilities, integrations, and security, has made Favro quickly gain ground among live-service game studios where dev, LiveOps, QA, marketing, and studio management need to be in tight sync for the continuous release of new features and content. Founded in 2016 by veterans in game development and agile application development platforms, today Favro counts Timbre Games, Resolution Games, Double Fine, and fast-growing SaaS companies, like Wolt and Tobii, as its customers.
Favro is backed by pan-Baltic venture capital fund Practica Capital and Nordic-US B2B tech investor Scale Capital, as well as Creandum, Inbox Capital, and angel investors such as serial entrepreneur Christopher Beselin.
Favro started 2023 on a high note releasing multiple new capabilities, such as the Template Gallery and Editor, a knowledge base built on best practices learned from 20+ years in the industry. The Template Editor allows efficient knowledge sharing and helps project management offices serve their organization by moderating a library of shared workflows rather than micromanaging teams.
By appointing Lasse, Favro levels up from its early startup days to a global leader in modern work management.
Lasse brings a wealth of experience in finance, strategy, and digital transformation to Favro. Before joining the company, he served as VP of Strategy & Finance at Leapwork, where he played a key role in fundraising and scaling operations. Prior to that, Lasse worked at McKinsey & Company, where he optimized tech and SaaS companies and helped transform large enterprises into more digital and agile.
"I'm thrilled to be part of the Favro team and contribute to its success," said Lasse. “Favro has already established itself as the most modern and efficient planning platform for game studios. I look forward to working with the team to continue to innovate and meet the ever-changing needs of the industry."
Besides his extensive expertise in SaaS business models and agile methodologies, Lasse’s professional resume also includes a Ph.D. in Quantum Physics. “This unique qualification will come in very handy when untangling the complexities of today’s game development and help us create solutions fit for the studios and publishers of tomorrow,” said Patric Palm, Favro CEO & Founder.
Bringing on the new President & CFO is not an isolated recruitment move for Favro. As the company continues to grow, adding a new VP Product to its team is also on the roadmap for this year.
About Favro:
Favro is the #1 collaborative planning platform for game studios and publishers, fast-growing SaaS companies, and large enterprises going through agile transformations.
Founded in 2016 by Hans Dahlstrom, Erik Olofsson, and Patric Palm, veterans in game development and agile application development platforms, Favro quickly became a favorite of world-class brands, such as Wolt, Unity, Timbre Games, and Volvo Car Mobility.
Favro is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, with a remote-first team distributed across Sweden, Lithuania, Denmark, Vietnam, Ukraine, Croatia, Portugal, and the US.
