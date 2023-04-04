Top 4 SBI Credit Cards to Bring Home in 2023

If you plan on getting a credit card to help you manage your finances in an efficient manner, SBI credit cards are a good way to begin. The State Bank of India (SBI) offers more than 50 variants of credit cards, each specially designed to cater to your diverse needs.

While choosing a credit card, there are multiple factors that you need to consider. It can often get confusing to pick a card that is apt for your financial requirements. The credit card that’s the best fit for you should ideally offer benefits while catering to your needs.

SBI’s vast spectrum of cards are not only tailored to suit your monetary needs, but also provide exciting offers on all your transactions. Additionally, SBI credit card payments are accepted globally. Thus making it extremely convenient to carry out all your transactions without any difficulties.

Here are some of the top SBI credit cards that you can get in 2023:

SBI Card ELITE

As the name suggests, the SBI Card ELITE, makes you feel elite with its all-encompassing benefits that cover a wide range of categories. Although the card has a comparatively higher annual fee, if utilised smartly, can offer you exceptional benefits that will make the fee seem quite trivial.

Mentioned below is a list of benefits and features that you will be entitled to with the SBI Card ELITE:

As a welcome gift you will receive an e-voucher of ₹5,000 that will let you choose from a variety of lifestyle and travel brands such as Yatra, Shoppers Stop, Bata/ Hush Puppies, and Aditya Birla Fashion

Movie tickets worth ₹6,000 complimentary every year. Get about 2 tickets worth ₹250 free every month

On achieving yearly milestones, get up to 50,000 reward points that add up to ₹12,500 a year

On annual expenditures of ₹3 Lakhs and ₹4 Lakhs, get up to 10,000 reward points

Get 2 reward points on every ₹100 you spend, excluding fuel expenses.

Dining, grocery and departmental store purchases qualify for 5X the reward points

Up to 6 free lounge access at airports worldwide every year

Up to 2 complimentary lounge visits at domestic airports every three months

Free Silver membership of Club Vistara along with 9 points on every ₹100 that you spend on booking Vistara flights

Low mark-up charge of 1.99% for foreign currency

For every ₹100 spent on making international transactions, earn 2 points

Dedicated concierge service exclusive to SBI Card Elite users



SBI Card PRIME

The SBI Card PRIME allows you to earn high rewards and cash backs on all your transactions. If you’re a high-spender, this card can help you make the most of your card’s spends across categories such as movies, dining, departmental store purchases and more. Additionally, you can also enjoy travel perks such as complimentary memberships of Club Vistara and Priority Pass.

Given below are all the exciting SBI Card PRIME privileges that you can benefit from:

An e-voucher of ₹3,000 will be provided as welcome gift from brands like Shoppers Stop, Hush Puppies/ Bata, Aditya Birla Fashion, Yatra, or Pantaloons

On every ₹100 spent on movies, groceries, dining and departmental store purchases, earn up to 10 points

On spending ₹50,000 in the course of three months, get an e-voucher worth ₹1,000 from Pizza Hut

On spending ₹3 Lakhs a year, get a waiver on the renewal free

On spending ₹5 Lakhs a year, get an e-voucher from Pantaloons/ Yatra worth ₹7,000

Get up to 1,500 points as bonus on hotel stays through the free Trident Red Tier privilege

Up to 9 points on every ₹100 that you spend on booking Vistara flights in addition to a free Silver membership of Club Vistara

4 free international lounge visits and 8 free domestic lounge visits every year

Birthday benefit of up to 20 reward points on every ₹100 spent



SBI SimplyCLICK Credit Card

If you’re in search of a credit card that offers the best benefits on shopping online, at a minimal annual fee, the SBI SimplyCLICK Credit Card is the one for you. It not only offers rewards on all your online purchases, but also allows you to earn additional rewards on your transactions.

Check out what the SBI SimplyCLICK Credit Card has to offer:

On making your SBI credit card payment of annual fee, you will get a ₹500 gift card from Amazon

On shopping with merchant partners such as Cleartrip, Netmeds, Apollo 24X7, EazyDiner, BookMyShow, Lenskart and others, get up to 10X the reward points

On achieving milestone expenditures of ₹1 Lakh and ₹2 Lakhs, get a ₹2,000 e-voucher

Get a waiver of 1% on fuel purchases that range between ₹500 and ₹3,000 exclusive of all charges

Get your annual fee waived off on spending ₹1 Lakh a year

Enjoy contactless transaction through a mere wave while making your payments



SBI SimplySAVE Credit Card

As a beginner, the SBI SimplySAVE Credit Card might be a good choice for you due to its non-rigid eligibility criteria and minimal annual fee. Through this card you can earn reward points on your everyday expenses such as departmental store purchases, groceries and so on.

Get a quick look at what the SBI SimplySAVE Credit Card has in store for you:

Get an instant 2,000 bonus points on spending ₹2,000 or above within the initial 60 days of the card’s issuance

Earn up to 10 bonus points on every ₹150 that you spend on groceries, movies, departmental store expenses and dining

On all your transactions, get 1 reward point

Get a 1% waiver on fuel expenses that range between ₹500 and ₹3,000 at any petrol station across the country

On spending ₹1 Lakh or more in a year, get your annual fee waived off



SBI not only offers credit cards that suit your lifestyle, but also provides you with added benefits on your everyday transactions. Based on the kind of transactions that you will most likely indulge in, you can choose a card that will be the most instrumental in building your credit. Moreover, with the SBI credit card payment option accepted across the globe, you can make payments with great ease.

