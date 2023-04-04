GED Testing Services Launches Official International Study Program: GED Complete

New innovative GED program prepares students to pass the GED Test.
WASHINGTON D.C., USA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GED Testing Service® is expanding its support for international students outside of the U.S. Since many of these students may not have local academic and peer support, the new GED Complete program was launched to provide them access to a complete program from a trusted source.
GED Complete’s unique features ensure that students around the world receive the best results while staying on track with their studies. Beyond the GED-test aligned study materials, it employees a pro-active approach to tutoring and mentoring students. It also includes regular automated progress monitoring, academic monitoring, regular qualified tutor interactions and a unique cohort-based model that provides peer-to-peer support and motivation.
How does GED Complete help ensure its students succeed? It has been specifically designed to ensure that students do not feel alone in their journey. The online platform offers personalized learning for every student. With the detailed weekly study schedules, students know exactly what they need to study each week, supported by the small live group weekly online lessons designed to help students ace their tests. The learning offers real-life, practical resources that enable students to learn at their own pace, with lessons tailored for them.
This new program was made possible through a partnership with SK Education Solutions, a highly respected and longtime GED Testing Service collaborator based in Africa.
“Regardless of where students are in the world, the flexibility of online learning, combined with group lessons, and support from highly experienced qualified tutors, enables students in even the most remote areas to have access to the same level of support as students sitting in class,” said GED International Managing Director CT Turner.
More information about the Official International GED Study Program is available at ged.com/gedcomplete.
