Mobileforce, SugarCRM Announce Partnership for Fully Integrated Field Service Management & Quote-to-Cash Sales Execution

Sugar Also Names Mobileforce Global ISV Partner of the Year and Announces Notable Joint Customers
SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobileforce, a leading provider of intelligent cloud-based Field Service Management (FSM) and Configure Price Quote (CPQ) solutions, today announced its partnership with SugarCRM, provider of the award-winning AI-driven CRM platform, to provide fully integrated field service management and quote-to-cash sales execution.
Today’s mobile workforce needs all customer tools at their fingertips, both in the office, out at job sites, or in the field. Increasingly, it’s crucial to have the ability to review a customer’s history, quote and configure a new work order, and update sales pipelines – all in one fully integrated application experience.
This partnership addresses this need, combining Sugar’s powerful CRM features with Mobileforce's intelligent field service management and robust, automated quote-to-cash capabilities, to optimize field service operations, accelerate sales processes, increase revenues and improve customer satisfaction.
This combined Sugar-Mobileforce offering has generated significant market momentum, with recent joint global customers that include isolved, a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions in the U.S., among others.
As a result, Sugar has named Mobileforce as its Global ISV Partner of the Year, recognizing the company's expertise and contributions to the Sugar ecosystem. Each year, Sugar chooses partner award winners based on outstanding contributions and results as well as partner performance, customer outcomes and commitment to Sugar’s product and service standards.
“Sugar’s partnership with Mobileforce is an exciting development, and we look forward to seeing the ongoing impact this partnership will have in enhancing revenue operations for the most demanding companies around the world,” said Christian Wettre, SugarCRM’s Senior Vice President and General Manager, Sugar Platform.
"In partnering with SugarCRM, we have not only fully integrated our field service management and intelligent quote-to-cash solution, but we have also helped enhance Sugar's powerful CRM capabilities for a key market,” said Jagadish Bandhole, CEO of Mobileforce. “Our joint customer wins and market traction are accentuating the need for robust field service management and CPQ capabilities for complex and compliance-oriented businesses. We look forward to continuing to work with Sugar and its team to address the unique needs within these segments.”
Mobileforce and Sugar will be co-hosting a webinar April 13 @ 11am PT / 2pm ET, during which Sugar’s Christian Wettre and Mobileforce’s Jagadish Bandhole will present best practices on eliminating sales bottlenecks and accelerating deal close cycles. Those interested in joining can register at bit.ly/mobileforce-sugarcrm-webinar.
About Mobileforce
Mobileforce offers the industry’s first integrated and intelligent revenue and service operations platform for the most demanding businesses. Its automated quote-to-cash-and-service solutions enable businesses to meet the most complex, rapidly-changing demands associated with all aspects of pricing, quoting, configuration and servicing clients. Mobileforce’s unified no-code CPQ and FSM platform integrate seamlessly into customers’ CRM and other data-driven software, including proprietary and legacy applications. As a result, the most precise and compliance-oriented companies now rely on its platform, making it the fastest growing quote-to-cash solution in 2022-23. Mobileforce is proud to partner with leading companies in industrial and manufacturing, telecom and technology, and business and financial services sectors. For more information, visit mobileforcesoftware.com or follow Mobileforce on LinkedIn.
