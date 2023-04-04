Revolutionizing the Music Industry: Music Battles and Numbers Protocol Unite to Build a Trailblazing Web3 Music Platform for Generative AI

LOS ANGELES, California - Music Battles and Numbers Protocol have announced a strategic partnership to co-develop a cutting-edge digital rights, music platform that addresses data traceability issues in the age of Generative AI. The platform will integrate Web3.0 features such as decentralized file storage, royalty tracking through smart contracts and on-chain proof of digital media files, into a revolutionary, Web3 music distribution platform, called SongSponsors.

This groundbreaking collaboration aims to revolutionize the music industry by leveraging Web 3.0 technology to authenticate, distribute, and track royalties in a transparent and efficient manner. This will transform the music publishing landscape, create new revenue opportunities through secondary markets, streaming, ticketing, and virtual events in the Metaverse to empower music creators.

Danny Murphy, CEO of Music Battles, “By bridging the fulfillment gap between monetization and royalty disbursements, we see an opportunity to provide publishing right organizations and independent artists, the next generation of real-time, transparent royalty distribution and authenticated tracking.”

The partnership between Numbers Protocol and Music Battles is poised to bring content provenance and authenticity to the forefront of the music industry. With the rise of music-related NFTs, artists can now access new revenue streams and maintain greater control over their content.

Tammy Yang, Founder and CPO of Numbers Protocol, “As music NFT projects continue to grow, so does the need to resolve concerns about content authenticity. Numbers Protocol is addressing these challenges through the creation of an open, decentralized, and creator-centric network focused on digital media provenance and authenticity.

The collaboration between Music Battles and Numbers Protocol will empower Artists to take control of their digital assets, set new standards for trust and authenticity, and create sustainable revenue streams. The platform will enable artists and music publishers to register their content through Numbers API, generate asset certificates (assetization), and launch music NFT collections in the Music Battles mobile marketplace and the Numbers blockchain.

About Music Battles:

Music Battles is a dynamic, social based, play-to-earn music game that incentivizes players to interact, vote and defend their favorite artists for real world prizes and native digital assets, combined with a next generation, live music competition series that grants the viewing audience the power to overrule the judges in Real Time. Both our Live TV Show and mobile Music Game are driven by SongSponsors, our Propriety, patent-pending Programmatic and royalty distribution platform.

About Numbers Protocol:

Numbers Protocol is a pioneering company that develops asset-centric, cross-network protocols to address data traceability in the digital age. With an impressive 6 billion gateway monthly traffic from 190 countries, Numbers Protocol is trusted by art, music, NFT platforms, and the Metaverse. The company is actively engaging with art institutions, such as HTC Vive Art and Tate, as well as AI platforms like Google AI, MidJourney, and Instill.

