AppSecEngineer to Present Learning Lab at this Year’s RSA Conference 2023

This Learning Lab will feature real-world attack and defense scenarios for AWS, Azure and Google Cloud

SAN JOSE, CA, USA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AppSecEngineer, the world’s first all-in-one AppSec training platform, specializing in Cloud Security, Kubernetes, DevSecOps and more, announced today that it will be presenting a learning Lab at 2023 RSA Conference at San Francisco. The Learning Lab is titled “Purple-Team Cloud Security Ninja.”

The idea of the learning lab is to give the audiences (learners) a hands-on experience in some of the effective cloud security attacks and exploits and a much-needed view into defense and this year’s Lab will feature real-world attack and defense scenarios for AWS, Azure and Google Cloud.

““AppSecEngineer’s hands-on labs with cloud sandboxes will allow participants to experience real-world, detailed attack and defense scenarios on the cloud. The audiences at RSA will get to learn these techniques just like our students and enterprise users get to learn them on the AppSecEngineer platform” said Abhay Bhargav, AppSecEngineer’s Founder and Chief Research Officer.

“Moreover, AppSecEngineer’s cloud sandboxes don’t even need students to bring their cloud account. They don’t incur the potential cost or the risk of compromise because of our secure-by-default cloud sandboxes that seamlessly integrate with the lab environment. We’re thrilled to be doing this at RSA” Bhargav added.

RSA has introduced a new, immersive talk format which is similar to a workshop, called the Learning Lab. In this talk, participants get to experience a focus area in security, through hands-on learning. This is an immersive experience that lasts for 2 hours. AppSecEngineer’s learning lab at RSA 2023 will take place on the 25th of April 2023 at 8:30 am. For more information, please visit https://www.rsaconference.com/usa

About AppSecEngineer:

AppSecEngineer is the world’s only full-stack, defensive training platform. Train your engineering and security teams on AppSec, Cloud Security, Kubernetes, DevSecOps and more. AppSecEngineer offers the most in-demand security skills more easily, more quickly, and more effectively and with highly interactive and hands-on learning tools like labs, challenges and playgrounds. 97% of AppSecEngineer for Individuals customers report a career boost in as little as 6 months while proven training methods and content. Over 90% of AppSecEngineer for Business clients see improved results in as little as 3 months. For more information, please visit www.appsecengineer.com or contact Sonia Awan, PR for AppSecEngineer at soniaawanpr@gmail.com