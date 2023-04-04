Salad House Opens 10th Location in Newark, NJ

Salad House is a rapidly expanding, health-conscious fast casual restaurant brand that serves up fresh, customizable salad creations
Our menu has a wide variety of healthy lifestyle menu items, so that our customers will always be able to find something that satisfies their appetite”
— Fatih Karaca, Franchise Location Owner
NEWARK, NJ, USA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Salad House – a rapidly expanding, health-conscious fast casual restaurant brand that serves up fresh, customizable salad creations – has opened its newest location in Newark. This marks the 10th location for the New Jersey-based concept. Salad House focuses on fueling the entire family and giving options to those who are looking for a healthy and consistent fast casual option. The concept brings corporate experience with mom and pop heart.
The new location located at 542 Broad Street is owned and operated by Fatih Karaca, a New Jersey based entrepreneur. He prioritizes customer service and strong teamwork and is looking forward to serving delicious, wholesome and healthy food to the Newark community.
“The Salad House is committed to providing customers with a level of customizability that is unique to the fast casual space,” stated Karaca. “Our menu has a wide variety of healthy lifestyle menu items, so that our customers will always be able to find something that satisfies their appetite.”
Salad House has menu items that appeal to a variety of diets and food preferences, including vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free. At Salad House, there is a delicious option for everyone whether it’s the addictive cauliflower bites, a freshly chopped create-your-own salad, a signature grain bowl, a flavorful sandwich or even an order of fries! There are also kid-friendly selections, from chicken fingers to quesadillas so you can feed the whole family.
As demand for healthy food rises, knowledgeable and dedicated franchise partners like Fatih are crucial to helping us expand the brand’s presence,” stated Salad House’s Director of Franchise Development Jerry Eicke. “We are eager to see him share our delicious salads and other healthy lifestyle menu offerings with the people of Newark and beyond.”
About Salad House
Founded in 2011 and franchising since 2017, Salad House is a health-conscious fast casual restaurant brand that serves up fresh, made-to-order customizable salad creations. In addition to its various salad menu items, Salad House also offers grain bowls, sandwiches, wraps, soups, appetizers, smoothies and an extensive catering menu. The brand has 10 locations open in New Jersey with another twelve markets sold, and a long list of prospective franchisees in development throughout the East Coast. The Salad House’s entire corporate team is born and bred New Jersey residents, all of whom have also been operators in the restaurant business. For more information, visit www.thesaladhouse.com. Download the Salad House app to order directly for pickup or delivery!
