Pasqua Wines Partners With Leading PR Agency For US Communications

Iconic and 'Unconventional' Italian Brand Strengthens Communications with Colangelo & Partners in the US Market

VERONA, Italy, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pasqua Vigneti e Cantine has announced that Colangelo & Partners, a fine wine, spirits, and food-focused integrated communications firm, will be its agency of PR. Colangelo & Partners will develop and execute a comprehensive PR strategy targeted to key media, trade and consumer stakeholders. The partnership will focus on engaging new and current consumers through strategic media relations, events, and partnerships.

"We are pleased to be partnering with the Colangelo & Partners team, to promote the innovative and unconventional icons behind Pasqua in the US market," shared President of Pasqua USA, Alessandro Pasqua. "We currently sell approximately 350,000 cases in the US market and we look forward to showcasing our bold spirit and vision of the future to a wider audience, developing more 'Pasqua lovers' among consumers and press."

Colangelo & Partners will work on a range of traditional and new media activities across Pasqua's collection of fine wines, with a heavy focus on the PassioneSentimento, Hey French, 11 Minutes, Famiglia Pasqua, and Mai Dire Mai lines. Pasqua Wines joins a growing roster of prestigious clients at the agency, including those international and California- based. The program is designed to strengthen popularity with wine trade media and strategically increase visibility for the core lines, keeping Pasqua as a legacy Italian wine producer. Colangelo & Partners will also strategically advise the company for potential activations, partnerships and sponsorships.

"Pasqua Wines is recognized worldwide for the production of wines embodying centuries of Veneto winemaking tradition, standing out for its unique style and pioneering spirit," commented Colangelo & Partners' President, Gino Colangelo. "Their commitment to creativity, innovation, and excellence aligns with our values, and our team is excited to represent their portfolio of outstanding wines in the American market."

The winery's commitment to quality and innovation has prompted an increase in premiumization of the winery's production. The latest award of "Best Rosé of the Competition - Vinolok Trophy" won by "Y By 11 minutes" 2020 in the Rosé Selection by Concours Mondial de Bruxelles represents an important result showcasing Pasqua as a well-established beacon in the international wine scenario.

Pasqua is a family-owned winery that stands out in the Italian wine scenario thanks to its innovative and unconventional approach to wine and wine communication. Over the years, the Verona based winery has been able to carve a deeply identifiable and recognizable style for both its wines and the winery, offering a new compelling image of traditional products from Veneto and the Valpolicella region while exploring new roads through the different winery's labels.

# # #

About Pasqua

Pasqua Vigneti e Cantine is a Veronese wine company, owned by the Pasqua family. Founded in 1925, the winery is recognized worldwide as a producer and ambassador of prestigious Veneto wines. The company's ambition is to bring into the future, with renewed stylistic codes, all the winemaking experience consolidated over 100 years of history. Today, working alongside President Umberto are his sons Riccardo, Chief Executive Officer, and Alessandro, President of Pasqua USA. With the presentation of the Pasqua House of the Unconventional manifesto, today the company aims to be a research laboratory, a space for dialogue, where quality and creativity are the protagonists.

About Colangelo & Partners

Colangelo & Partners specializes in premium food, wine and spirits brands, and has long- established relationships with the key press that drive these business categories and help determine the industry leaders. Agency principals have years of experience in retail and distribution as well as communications, a rare combination that gives Colangelo & Partners invaluable insights into consumer purchasing behavior. The agency focuses on 'closing the loop' between creative communications programs, distribution, promotion, publicity and the consumer in order to maximize the efficiency of its communications programs and deliver measurable results. Founded in 2006, Colangelo & Partners was honored as one of the year's top integrated communications firms at the 2013 Agency Elite Awards and for one of the best digital marketing campaigns at the 2014 Digital PR Awards.

Media Contact

Julia Lanshe, Colangelo & Partners, 8043397026, jlanshe@colangelopr.com

SOURCE Colangelo & Partners