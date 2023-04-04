Kim McHugh, Vice President, Chevron Rockies Business Unit
Kim McHugh has been named vice president of the Rockies Business Unit at Chevron
Kim’s extensive experience in the upstream business, strong leadership skills and proven track record of success in safety and environmental performance will further strengthen our DJ Basin assets.”
— Bruce Niemeyer, President of Americas Exploration and Production at Chevron
DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Chevron Colorado Announces Senior Leadership Change
Kim McHugh has been named vice president of the Rockies Business Unit at Chevron, effective immediately. McHugh will be based in Denver, CO, where she will oversee Chevron’s exploration and production activities in Colorado’s DJ Basin and Western Slope. She brings more than 35 years of industry experience to her new role. McHugh succeeds Hodge Walker, who is pursuing other career opportunities.
“Kim’s extensive experience in the upstream business, specifically in shale and tight operations, strong leadership skills and proven track record of success in safety and environmental performance will further strengthen our DJ Basin assets,” said Bruce Niemeyer, President of Americas Exploration and Production at Chevron.
McHugh began her career with BP as a petroleum engineer and continued to excel in positions of increasing responsibility at BP, Arco, and Unocal, both domestically and internationally, before joining Chevron in 2011 as the general manager of drilling and completions in the Mid-continent Business Unit. Her career has spanned operations in the Gulf of Mexico, Thailand, and U.S. onshore. Most recently she served as the vice president of Wells and was responsible for all aspects of Chevron’s global drilling, completions, and workover operations. McHugh holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in petroleum engineering from Texas A&M University.
McHugh is passionate about serving the community and advancing progress in the energy industry. She currently serves as Chair of the Board of Directors for the International Association of Oil and Gas Producers (IOGP), on the Well Control Institute Board, Advisory Council for the International Association of Drilling Contractors Producers, Board of Girls on the Run, and is a member of the Corporate Guild for Dress for Success.
About Chevron
Chevron is one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies. We believe affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy is essential to achieving a more prosperous and sustainable world. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry. We are focused on lowering the carbon intensity in our operations and growing lower carbon businesses along with our traditional business lines. More information about Chevron in Colorado is available at colorado.chevron.com.
###
Contact: Paula Beasley
Phone: 281.728.4426
Email: paula.beasley@chevron.com
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.