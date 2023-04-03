Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,474 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,577 in the last 365 days.

Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, April 4, 2023

OTTAWA, ON, April 3, 2023 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador


Private meetings.


3:00 p.m. 

The Deputy Prime Minister will tour a union training centre to meet with workers and discuss the budget's investments to help grow Canada's economy and create new opportunities for Canadian workers.



Notes for media:

  • Photo opportunity only.
  • Media wishing to cover the event are asked to contact Adrienne Vaupshas at Adrienne.Vaupshas@fin.gc.ca.
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 2:30 p.m.

4:30 p.m.   

The Deputy Prime Minister will deliver remarks and hold a media availability to discuss the budget's investments to help grow Canada's economy and create new opportunities for Canadian workers.



Notes for media:

  • Open coverage.
  • Media wishing to cover the event are asked to contact Adrienne Vaupshas at Adrienne.Vaupshas@fin.gc.ca.
  • Media wishing to cover the media availability only are asked to arrive no later than 4:00 p.m.

5:00 p.m. 

The Deputy Prime Minister will hold a roundtable discussion with union leaders to discuss the budget's investments in new opportunities for Canadian workers.



Closed to media.

 

This document is also available at https://deputypm.canada.ca/en 

SOURCE Deputy Prime Minister's Office

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/03/c5651.html

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more