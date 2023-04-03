Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, April 4, 2023

There were 2,474 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,577 in the last 365 days.
OTTAWA, ON, April 3, 2023 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador
Private meetings.
3:00 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will tour a union training centre to meet with workers and discuss the budget's investments to help grow Canada's economy and create new opportunities for Canadian workers.
Notes for media:
4:30 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will deliver remarks and hold a media availability to discuss the budget's investments to help grow Canada's economy and create new opportunities for Canadian workers.
Notes for media:
5:00 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will hold a roundtable discussion with union leaders to discuss the budget's investments in new opportunities for Canadian workers.
Closed to media.
