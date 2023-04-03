Media Advisory - Minister Mendicino to highlight federal budget investments in Toronto

TORONTO, April 3, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, will attend an event at the Labourers' International Union of North America 183, Toronto, to highlight federal budget investments in a Strong Middle Class, an Affordable Economy, and a Healthy Future.

A media availability will follow the event.

Date

Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Time

10:00 a.m. EDT

Location

LiUNA 183 HQ

1263 Wilson Ave #200

Toronto, Ontario

Media representatives who wish to attend the event must arrive at least 15 minutes in advance to sign in and present photo ID and credentials.

Participation in the question and answer portion of this event is for accredited members of the Press Gallery only. Media who are not members of the Press Gallery may contact pressres2@parl.gc.ca for temporary access.

