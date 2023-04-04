DigitalEx Inc. Secures $2 Million Funding Round to Bring AI-driven Hybrid Cloud Cost Management Solutions to the Market

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DigitalEx Inc., an innovative AI-driven hybrid cloud cost management solutions startup, is proud to announce the successful completion of a $2M pre-seed funding round. This investment round was led by Clutch VC with participation from Knoll Ventures, Amplify LA, Comeback Capital and Service Provider Capital.

This capital injection will be primarily dedicated to accelerating the development of DigitalEx's flagship technology, CloudCompare™, further enhancing its capabilities and market reach.

DigitalEx was established by Safi Siddiqui and Darmawan Suwirya, a pair of seasoned technologists boasting a combined 20 years of experience in the cloud industry. The company's mission is to empower organizations with the tools needed to manage and optimize their infrastructure spend across all cloud platforms, both public and private.

Sundeep Goel, CEO of DigitalEx, expressed enthusiasm for the recent funding milestone, stating, “We are thrilled to have secured this funding as it will help us execute on our CloudCompare roadmap. This capital, alongside the recent developments in AI technology, puts wind at our back as we grow DigitalEx.”

Rajiv Bala, General Partner at Clutch VC, echoed this excitement, adding, "We are delighted to support DigitalEx in their mission. We believe their technology has the potential to revolutionize the way large corporations manage their spending in public and private clouds. We eagerly anticipate their continued growth and success."

Early DigitalEx customer and CTO of XpressDocs, Moqtadir Mohammed, praised the impact DigitalEx has had on their business, stating, “DigitalEx has adeptly improved our cloud cost management by effectively integrating data from diverse cloud platforms and intelligently optimizing the costs. It equips our team to address cost challenges in a timely fashion, facilitating a collaborative atmosphere within our organization. Unquestionably, DigitalEx has strengthened our hybrid cloud cost optimization efforts with its cutting-edge capabilities.“



About DigitalEx

DigitalEx is a cutting-edge AI-driven hybrid cloud cost management solutions startup, specializing in delivering innovative solutions that enable businesses to monitor, analyze, and optimize their cloud costs and usage. By providing real-time visibility and control over cloud spend through state-of-the-art technology and services, DigitalEx helps businesses improve operational efficiency, accelerate growth, and achieve their digital transformation objectives. For more information, visit www.digitalex.io.