Kia Canada records its best ever Q1 in company's history

Brand achieves best-ever first quarter in company's history with 20,499 units sold

Highest Q1 YoY sales at 38% and a market share growth of 1.4%

Top sellers include Seltos, Forte and Sportage

Certified Pre-Owned sales nearly doubled over last Q1 record in 2021

TORONTO, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kia Canada is setting a strong precedent for 2023, achieving its best-ever first quarter in the company's history. The company delivered 20,499 units across January, February and March. Remarkably, Kia Canada is seeing its highest year over year increase in Q1 at 38% and a market share growth of 1.4%. The most popular model in the last two years, the Kia Seltos, leads sales results with 5,256 units, followed by Forte at 3,414 units and the all-new Sportage at 3,262 units.

Certified pre-owned sales (CPO) continue to excel for the brand. Kicking off 2023, CPO sales were remarkable with three consecutive best-ever months and overall best Q1, totaling sales of 2,836 units delivered. These results are outstanding, as they nearly double the previous Q1 record of 1,465 in 2021. March was also the first month that CPO sales broke the thousand-unit threshold with 1,118 units sold.

"Demand for our products remains incredibly strong as Kia continues its run of record-breaking success into 2023," says Elias El-Achhab, VP and COO of Kia Canada." It's going to be another exciting year for the brand as we continue to grow our market share in key segments."

The brand has garnered industry recognition this quarter across various categories for several vehicles in its lineup and recently announced that their most popular model, the Seltos, will receive several upgrades to its styling, technology, safety and performance for the 2024 model. The refreshed Kia Seltos is set to arrive in dealerships next month.

For more information about Kia's lineup, visit www.kia.ca.

About Kia Canada

Kia Canada Inc., founded in 1999, is a subsidiary of Kia Corporation based in Seoul, South Korea. The company employs over 170 people at its headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario, as well as in locations across Canada and at its regional office in Montréal, Québec. Kia offers award winning products that are dynamic, stylish and innovative and services that are meaningful and convenient through a network of 198 dealers across the country. The company's brand slogan – ‘Movement that inspires' reflects Kia's desire to create the space for you to get inspired and more time to bring your ideas to life. To learn more, visit kia.ca or Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

For media related inquiries, please contact media@kia.ca.