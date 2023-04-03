Submit Release
Minister Lawrence MacAulay to highlight federal budget investments in Fredericton

FREDERICTON, NB, April 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Minister Lawrence MacAulay will visit Potential Motors to highlight federal budget investments in a Strong Middle Class, an Affordable Economy, and a Healthy Future.

There will be a photo op and a media availability will follow.

Date
Tuesday, April 4, 2023              

Times (all times local)
10:30 am event start

Company Name               

Potential Motors

Address                               

3 Timothy Ave N, Unit 12, Hanwell, NB E3C 0E8

 

SOURCE Veterans Affairs Canada

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/03/c8353.html

