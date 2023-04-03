Minister Lawrence MacAulay to highlight federal budget investments in Fredericton

There were 2,450 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,547 in the last 365 days.
FREDERICTON, NB, April 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Minister Lawrence MacAulay will visit Potential Motors to highlight federal budget investments in a Strong Middle Class, an Affordable Economy, and a Healthy Future.
There will be a photo op and a media availability will follow.
Date
Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Times (all times local)
10:30 am event start
|
Company Name
|
Potential Motors
|
Address
|
3 Timothy Ave N, Unit 12, Hanwell, NB E3C 0E8
SOURCE Veterans Affairs Canada
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/03/c8353.html
