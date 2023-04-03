Inaugural Houston Travel Fest Debuts September 29-October 1, 2023

Whether it is a family vacation, wedding, beach getaway, or luxury experience with friends, the first annual Houston Travel Fest is positioned to be an excellent resource for consumers and travel industry professionals alike With two major airports and an active cruise port in Galveston, Houston’s geographic location positions the city as a convenient and important gateway for international travelers. Adding to its accessibility are the multiple airlines which provide direct Whether it is a family vacation, wedding, beach getaway, or luxury experience with friends, the first annual Houston Travel Fest is positioned to be an excellent resource for consumers and travel industry professionals alike.

With networking opportunities, direct-to-consumer sales, food, wine, and a range of travel products and experiences offered from well over 50 destinations.

The vision for Houston Travel Fest is to connect and excite travelers from Houston and beyond, with the variety of new experiences, hotels, cruises at unbeatable prices” — Jorge Cadena, Organizing Committee

SPRING, TX, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Houston Travel Fest, a brand-new consumer and travel trade show, will make its debut in downtown Houston at the George R. Brown Convention Center, September 29-October 1, 2023. The premiere event is anticipated to draw more than 15,000 avid travelers who are looking to plan and book their next vacation in the United States, Mexico and beyond.

“The vision for Houston Travel Fest is to connect and excite travelers from Houston, the state of Texas, and beyond, with the variety of products, packages, routes, hotels, cruises that are available for purchase or reservation from Mexico, United States and beyond,” Jorge Cadena, Houston Travel Fest President of the Organizing Committee. “Houston provides such an ideal venue to host a travel event of this magnitude, and we look forward to providing attendees with all the tools they need to secure their next travel destination.”

The three-day event will include networking opportunities, direct-to-consumer sales, food, wine, and more. Exhibitors also will be showcasing a wide range of binational travel products and experiences offered from well over 50 destinations and more than 200 hotel properties.

Additionally, attendees will find multiple onsite activations that showcase the rich culture, diversity, arts, culinary, and live music of both countries.

"There’s no better place than Houston to host the first consumer and travel trade show between the United States and Mexico. The Houston Travel Fest will provide a unique opportunity for individuals and businesses to connect, as well as provide exposure to a range of products and experiences. Already one of the busiest travel regions in the world, this is certainly a win-win for destinations on both sides of the border," said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

With two major airports and an active cruise port in Galveston, Houston’s geographic location positions the city as a convenient and important gateway for international travelers. Adding to its accessibility are the multiple airlines which provide direct air service from 21 cities in Mexico to Houston.

“We are pleased event organizers have chosen Houston as the host city for this inaugural event,” said Michael Heckman, President and CEO of Houston First Corporation. “With Mexico remaining a key focus for the Houston market, events such as Houston Travel Fest will be important initiatives that help drive tourism and trade between the two countries.”

To connect with travel experts or to learn more about opportunities for tour operators and destination wholesalers, please contact: info@houstontravelfest.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jorge Cadena

jorge@smartsmarketing.com

832-948-4440