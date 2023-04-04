All about the New International Safety Regulations For Cars To Protect Pedestrians at Night

Autonomous cars and ADAS systems need to be able to see at night
Owl Autonomous Imaging delivers monocular 3D thermal ranging computer vision solutions that dramatically enhance safety day or night and in adverse weather conditions, to automotive and industrial mobility markets.
What do vehicle manufacturers need to know about the Technology that enables Autonomous Cars and ADAS Systems to See at Night
New nighttime safety regulations will have a major impact on automotive manufacturers. Autonomous cars and ADAS systems need to be able to see at night!
— Chuck Gershman, CEO & Co-founder of Owl Autonomous Imaging
How will new regulations revolutionize the autonomous car and ADAS markets?
What Technology Solutions are being developed to meet these new Government & Industry Safety regulations and enable Autonomous Cars and ADAS Systems to See at Night?
Owl Autonomous Imaging (https://www.owlai.us) today announced the availability of a new whitepaper - NEW REGULATIONS FOR CARS to PROTECT PEDESTRIANS AT NIGHT - that explains the status of the latest international, automotive industry and insurance industry regulations that will change how auto manufacturers design and build their next generation vehicles.
Throughout the world, government agencies and industry organizations are in the process of developing and implementing new safety regulations that will force vehicle makers to adapt new safety and night-time driving technologies that are much more effective than those in use today.
This new whitepaper examines the ever-changing state of these various regulations throughout the world and their impact upon what is known as PAEB (Pedestrian Emergency Braking Systems) and will specifically look at the new emerging technologies that will enable cars to essentially see at night to improve road safety for pedestrians, bicycles, motorcycles, etc.
“If you are involved in the development of next generation autonomous vehicle safety and ADAS systems, it is essential for you to understand how the industry will be changing over the next decade,” says Chuck Gershman, CEO & Co-founder of Owl Autonomous Imaging. “Safety, especially night-time driving safety, is a critical milestone for the automotive industry’s next generation vehicles.”
Owl Autonomous Imaging delivers monocular 3D thermal ranging computer vision solutions that dramatically enhance safety day or night and in adverse weather conditions, to automotive and industrial mobility markets. Thermal Ranger™ is Owl’s passive 3D sensor solution that uses AI deep learning and custom thermal sensors to extract dense range maps. Owl AI’s system approach identifies living objects in all conditions from dense urban environments to completely dark country roads where it is paramount to quickly identify, classify, and determine the distance to an object including all VRUs. This allows autonomous vehicles and vehicle operators to safely navigate and stop to avoid catastrophic damage or injury.
