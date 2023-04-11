TRELAWEAR INC., LEADER in BLUETOOTH PERSONAL EMERGENCY RESPONSE SYSTEMS (PERS), GOES GLOBAL

Trelawear Inc., expands globally partnering with HSC Technology Group Ltd (ASX:HSC) in Australia to launch their (PERS) collection for iPhone and Android users
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TRELAWEAR GOES GLOBAL
Today Trelawear Inc. announced their international expansion to Australia of next generation jewelry inspired Bluetooth personal emergency response pendants that de-stigmatize wearing an emergency alert device. Partnering with HSC’s Talius® Smart Care Platform and integrated with the FallCall Solutions application, FallCall® Lite, on a user’s iPhone® or Android® device, beautifully designed discreet Trelawear® pendants enable women to Age in Place longer providing a Safety with Style solution for them to maintain their independent lifestyle outside of the home. If the emergency alert button is pushed a help call is activated and HSC connects dozens of 24-hour response partners throughout Australia to the user on their mobile phone to assess the situation and send help if needed. This reliable connectivity provides peace of mind to both the user and their families.
“Staying connected has never been more important, and our Trelawear Bluetooth collection provides a Global industry breakthrough to the serious topic of Personal Safety, by creating a fun & fashionable solution for women that increases compliance while preserving their active lifestyle” said Mara Perlmutter, Founder & CEO. “The unique feature enabling our pendants to be easily removed from the chain, allows women to Personalize wearing their pendants with pearls, beads, or even attaching them to their favorite belt, handbag, or sports bag. Women enjoy styling and wearing our beautiful devices, while we provide valuable safety and security” continued Perlmutter.“
Trelawear offers a solution to an underserved fashionable female demographic and provides the first viable option for adult children purchasing for their loved ones who own smartphones and are comfortable using Bluetooth with mobile apps.
Trelawear found the right partner with HSC in Australia who similarly believed in the importance of de-stigmatizing the wearing of a PERS device, appreciating that women of all ages want to look and feel beautiful while also feeling safe.
Graham Russell, Managing Director of HSCTG, said “Working in the industry for over 30 years with traditional emergency systems, I have seen the challenges around users not wanting to wear the emergency pendant. No one wants to be labelled as old or not capable, and these traditional systems are functional but ugly and stigmatising. Trelawear is revolutionary in design and functionality and will appeal to a wider demographic of ladies looking for a safety solution. HSC and the team are really excited to be bringing this technology to Australia.”
ABOUT
Trelawear, Inc:
Founded in 2016 by Mara Perlmutter, a seasoned senior executive in jewelry and fashion, Trelawear offers the first metal based attractive discreet Bluetooth emergency response devices, providing safety with style solutions. Partnering with the best in the industry, they provide leading Bluetooth and RF technology, reliable real-time monitoring services, and exceptional design capabilities to create discreet options for women of all ages wanting to look beautiful while feeling safe and secure. To learn more visit https://trelawear.com/
HSC Technology Group Ltd (ASX:HSC) through its Talius Platform provides a suite of technology enabled care solutions to the aged and disability sectors across multiple verticals, including retirement living, residential aged care, home,and community settings to improve the quality of life, later in life. https://www.hsctg.com.au/
FallCall Solutions, LLC was founded in 2015 by physicians with experience treating thousands of patients who sustained injuries due to falls. Combining their medical knowledge with advanced technology has led to the creation of safety solutions that empower Elders to live independent, active lifestyles. FallCall Solutions is an AARP Innovation Labs portfolio company. www.fallcall.com
Trelawear is a registered trademark in the US and other countries. FallCall is a trademark of FallCall Solutions LLC registered in the U.S. and other countries. Talius is a trademark of HSCTG registered in the U.S. and other countries. Apple, iPhone, Apple Watch, App Store and iOS are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions. Android and Google Play are trademarks of Google LLC. The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Trelawear is under license.
Contact
MARA PERLMUTTER
Trelawear Inc.
press@trelawear.com