DED Announces 2023 Civic and Community Center Financing Fund Recipients

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) has selected this year’s grant recipients under the Civic and Community Center Financing Fund (CCCFF).



Eighteen communities will receive a portion of the $4.2 million available for award, representing eight Planning and ten Capital Construction Projects.

CCCFF funding supports the development of civic, community and recreation centers. Buildings listed on the National Register of Historic Places that are intended for conversion, rehabilitation or reuse are also eligible under the program.

CCCFF is funded through a turn-back of 30% of State sales tax generated by arenas and nearby retailers. Due to the enduring impact of COVID-19 on these venues, the amount available for award for 2023 was less than usual. However, as evidenced by the increase of aid available for award this year as compared to the prior two years, revenues to the Fund are steadily increasing towards pre-pandemic levels.

“Thank you to everyone who applied for the 2023 round of CCCFF funding,” said DED Director Anthony L. Goins. “We’re excited to announce this year’s winners! I applaud their vision and commitment to grow. These grants will lead to new and upgraded amenities in our state’s communities, making them even more pleasant places to live and work.”

This year’s award recipients are listed below. For more information on the CCCFF program, visit opportunity.nebraska.gov/cccff. For questions, contact Susan Nickerson at susan.nickerson@nebraska.gov or 308-850-0595.

2023 Civic and Community Center Financing Fund – Planning Recipients

City of Alliance: $15,000 Alliance City Hall Recreation Center

Alliance City Hall Recreation Center City of Arapahoe: $15,000 Crystal Theatre Renovation Project

Crystal Theatre Renovation Project City of Curtis: $7,500 Curtis City Pool

Curtis City Pool City of Falls City: $15,000 Recreation/Fitness Center

Recreation/Fitness Center City of Sargent: $7,500 Swimming Pool

Swimming Pool City of West Point: $15,000 Recreation Center

Recreation Center Village of Pender: $15,000 Pender Library

Pender Library Village of Shelton: $7,500 Swimming Pool

2023 Civic and Community Center Financing Fund – Capital Construction Recipients

City of Bassett: $562,000 Rock County Community Center

Rock County Community Center City of Blair: $229,026.55 Generations Park

Generations Park City of Gibbon: $150,000 Community Center Renovation

Community Center Renovation City of Imperial: $562,000 City Square Improvement

City Square Improvement City of McCook: $562,000 Park and Recreational Improvements

Park and Recreational Improvements City of Waverly: $562,000 New Waverly Aquatic Center

New Waverly Aquatic Center City of Wayne: $562,000 Prairie Park

Prairie Park City of Wood River: $562,000 Legacy Station

Legacy Station Village of Bruning: $215,341.50 Playground Equipment and Renovation

Playground Equipment and Renovation Village of Pickrell: $165,000 Community Center

Prospective applicants interested in future funding cycles are encouraged to sign up for the CCCFF mailing list.