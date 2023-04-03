Archaeology symposium in Dover on April 22, 2023

(DOVER, Del. — April 3, 2023) — On Saturday, April 22, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the Archaeological Society of Delaware, will present the 2023 Delaware Archaeology and History Symposium which will highlight archaeological investigations and historical research for the state of Delaware and the surrounding region.

Fragments of decorated bowls produced by Green Pottery at Duck Creek Cross Roads, now Smyrna. Del. The business, which operated from the early 1780s until 1817, will be featured in the session “Earthenware and Stoneware Production in the First State.”

Presentations will include, among others, “Earthenware and Stoneware Production in the First State”; “Identity, Spirituality, and Community at the John Dickinson Plantation Based on the Collection From Block III”; “The ‘63-Year-Old’ Search for the Elusive Corbit Tannery in Odessa, DE”; and “American Indian Ceramics of Delaware.” Go to the following for a complete list of symposium sessions: https://history.delaware.gov/2023/03/10/archaeology-symposium-2023/.

The symposium will take place at The Old State House, located at 25 The Green in Dover, Delaware. Admission is free and open to the public. For additional information about the symposium, contact coordinator Luke Pickrahn at Luke.Pickrahn@delaware.gov or 302-736-7437. For Old State House information, call 302-744-5054 or mailto:OSHmuseum@delaware.gov.

Interior of The Old State House

Contact:

Jim Yurasek

Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs

Phone: 302-577-5170

E-mail: Jim.Yurasek@delaware.gov

Web: http://history.delaware.gov