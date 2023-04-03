Citigroup Declares Common Stock Dividend; Citigroup Declares Preferred Dividends

The Board of Directors of Citigroup Inc. today declared a quarterly dividend on Citigroup's common stock of $0.51 per share, payable on May 26, 2023, to stockholders of record on May 1, 2023.

The Board of Directors of Citigroup Inc. also declared dividends on Citigroup's preferred stock as follows:

– 5.950% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series A, payable April 28, 2023, to holders of record on April 18, 2023. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-twenty-fifth of a full preferred share, will be paid $21.68327333 for each receipt held.

– 5.900% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series B, payable May 15, 2023, to holders of record on May 5, 2023. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-twenty-fifth of a full preferred share, will be paid $22.481325833 for each receipt held.

– 5.350% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series D, payable May 15, 2023, to holders of record on May 5, 2023. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-thousandth of a full preferred share, will be paid $26.75 for each receipt held.

– 7.125% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series J, payable June 30, 2023, to holders of record on June 16, 2023. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-thousandth of a full preferred share, will be paid $0.4453125 for each receipt held.

– 6.875% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series K, payable May 15, 2023, to holders of record on May 5, 2023. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-thousandth of a full preferred share, will be paid $0.4296875 for each receipt held.

– 6.300% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series M, payable May 15, 2023, to holders of record on May 5, 2023. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-twenty-fifth of a full preferred share, will be paid $31.50 for each receipt held.

– 5.950% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series P, payable May 15, 2023, to holders of record on May 5, 2023. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-twenty-fifth of a full preferred share, will be paid $29.75 for each receipt held.

– 4.000% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series W, payable June 12, 2023, to holders of record on June 2, 2023. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-twenty-fifth of a full preferred share, will be paid $10.00 for each receipt held.

– 3.875% Fixed Rate Reset Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series X, payable May 18, 2023, to holders of record on May 8, 2023. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-twenty-fifth of a full preferred share, will be paid $9.6875 for each receipt held.

– 4.150% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series Y, payable May 15, 2023, to holders of record on May 5, 2023. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-twenty-fifth of a full preferred share, will be paid $10.375 for each receipt held.

