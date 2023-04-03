Nuveen Closed-End Funds Declare Pre-Merger Distributions

Two Nuveen Closed-End Funds announced pre-merger distributions. The specific distribution dates and amounts are detailed below. As previously announced, shareholders of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund NUO and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund NKG, and preferred shareholders of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund NZF, have approved a proposal to merge the funds. The mergers will combine each of NUO and NKG into NZF. The pre-merger distribution for each fund being acquired is intended to fully distribute the acquired fund's accumulated undistributed net investment income (UNII) prior to the closing of the mergers. NUO does not currently estimate an accumulated undistributed net investment income (UNII) balance and subsequently will not make a pre-merger distribution.

Following the mergers, NZF is expected to declare a post-closing distribution, with a record date of April 27, 2023, payable May 1, 2023. For common shareholders of NKG and NZF, the total per-common share dollar amount of the pre- and post-closing tax-exempt distributions received on May 1, 2023 will be equal to or greater than the per-common share dollar amount of the prior month's tax-exempt dividend. In addition, the post-closing tax-exempt distribution payable by NZF on May 1, 2023 will be equal to or greater than the per-common share dollar amount of the prior month's tax-exempt dividend paid by NUO.

The following dates apply to today's pre-merger distribution declarations:

Record Date April 14, 2023 Ex-Dividend Date April 13, 2023 Payable Date May 1, 2023 Per Share Distribution Ticker Exchange Fund Name Tax-Exempt

Income NKG NYSE Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund $0.0042 NZF NYSE Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund $0.0165

Nuveen is a leading sponsor of closed-end funds (CEFs) with $54 billion of assets under management across 55 CEFs as of 31 Dec 2022. The funds offer exposure to a broad range of asset classes and are designed for income-focused investors seeking regular distributions. Nuveen has more than 35 years of experience managing CEFs.

For more information, please visit Nuveen's CEF homepage: www.nuveen.com/closed-end-funds.

About Nuveen

Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has $1.1 trillion in assets under management as of 31 Dec 2022 and operations in 27 countries. Its investment specialists offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com.

Nuveen Securities, LLC, member FINRA and SIPC.

The information contained on the Nuveen website is not a part of this press release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements made or referenced in this release may be forward-looking statements. Actual future results or occurrences may differ significantly from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These include, but are not limited to:

market developments, including the timing of distributions and other events identified in this press release;

legal and regulatory developments;

the ability to satisfy conditions to the proposed mergers; and

other additional risks and uncertainties.

EPS-2822476PR-E0423W

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230403005658/en/