IIROC Trading Halt - IGM

There were 2,418 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,366 in the last 365 days.
TORONTO, April 3, 2023 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:
Company: IGM Financial Inc.
TSX Symbol: IGM
All Issues: Yes
Reason: Pending News
Halt Time (ET): 4:06 PM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/ResumptionsView original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/03/c4518.html
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.