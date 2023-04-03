Aris Water Solutions Appoints Jacinto Hernandez to the Company's Board of Directors

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. ARIS ("Aris" or the "Company") announced today the addition of Jacinto Hernandez to the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Jacinto joins the Company's Board of Directors after a lengthy career with Capital Group and its subsidiary, Capital World Investors. He joined the Capital Group companies in August 2000 and retired in June 2022 after having spent 22 years covering a variety of industries, including the oil and gas industry, helping lead the research portfolio for one of the largest growth mutual funds in the world and serving in key leadership roles. Mr. Hernandez will serve on the Company's Audit Committee and Nominating and ESG Committee. He is currently a member of the board of directors of Pioneer Natural Resources Company and Altria Group, Inc. Mr. Hernandez earned his Bachelor of Science in Economics from Stanford University, with a minor in Political Science.

"The Board and I are excited to add someone with Jacinto's financial background and extensive expertise across multiple asset classes and industries," said Aris President and Chief Executive Officer Amanda Brock. "Jacinto is going to have an immediate impact and we look forward to working with Jacinto as we grow in 2023 and beyond."

"Jacinto is a highly experienced individual and will bring additional depth and perspective to our Board," said Founder and Executive Chairman Bill Zartler. "We are confident Jacinto has the right skills, perspective and expertise we need as we work to enhance shareholder value."

