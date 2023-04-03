MATHCOUNTS Announces Four Math Video Challenge Finalist Teams

Team Numbermore made a video about a special school troubled by a mystery. Mnemonic Quadratics made a video about musicians sabotaging each other in a competition. The Townsend Quartet made a video about runners using math to determine the results of a race.

Sixteen middle school students were recognized for creative videos showing math at work in real-world settings.

ALEXANDRIA, VA., UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Math Video Challenge, a MATHCOUNTS program sponsored by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD STEM), today named four teams to advance to the contest finals:

• Mnemonic Quadratics from San Diego for the video, “Practice Problems”: Charlie Brum, Madelynn Carpiuc, Evan Kim and Cole Seelman, advised by Kim Carpiuc

• The Townsend Quartet from Chino Hills, Calif. for the video, “The Race”: Vivi Ni, Jane Pan, Humza Shahzad and Catherine Dong, advised by Mary Beth Gibbons

• Team Numbermore from Atlanta for the video, “Numbermore (For the Mathematically Gifted)”: Adrienne Prater, Jason Adeyemi, AJ Mays and Dylan Andrews, advised by Valerie Camille Jones

• Shareen Productions from Las Vegas for the video, “The Fort Conundrum”: Alicia Lin, Sharon Tan, Juliana Vuong and Kiara Clarke, advised by Denise Romonoski

The Math Video Challenge is a nation-wide program that gives students in grades 6-8 the opportunity to create an original video showing applications of math in a real-world setting. The four finalist teams, chosen by a panel of judges, spent months writing, filming, animating and editing their videos, and outscored more than 400 teams to advance to the finals.

“Thanks to DoD STEM, we can provide a free program where math and creativity go hand in hand,” said Kristen Chandler, executive director of the MATHCOUNTS Foundation. “We’re so grateful for their support, and we’re so proud of these students for the hard work that went into these impressive projects.”

The finalists will present their videos, with subjects ranging from blanket forts to music competitions, at the 2023 Math Video Challenge Finals on May 15 in Orlando, Florida, as part of the MATHCOUNTS National Competition, where the 224 highest-achieving Mathletes will represent their states in the final round of the MATHCOUNTS Competition Series. Joo Hwan Park of Turkey, Leon-Angelo Torres of Italy, Miles Mollamustafaoglu of Turkey and Matthew Dewey of Germany outperformed their peers at local competitions to represent the team from the DoD Education Activity, the federally operated DoD school system, at the event.

At the National Competition, these 224 national competitors will vote to determine the winner of the Math Video Challenge. Each member of the winning Math Video Challenge team will earn a $1,000 college scholarship.

“Congratulations to the MATHCOUNTS Math Video Challenge finalists—and to all Mathletes! Transforming a math problem from paper to a real-world application requires creativity and dedication, and shows that you are prepared to use math to tackle future challenges,” said Louie Lopez, director of DoD STEM. “DoD STEM is proud to support the MATHCOUNTS students behind these innovative Math Video Challenge films.”

About the MATHCOUNTS Foundation

MATHCOUNTS is a nonprofit organization that strives to engage middle school students of all ability and interest levels in fun, challenging math programs to expand their academic and professional opportunities. Middle school students exist at a critical juncture in which their love for mathematics must be nurtured, or their fear of mathematics must be overcome. For more than 30 years, MATHCOUNTS has provided free, high-quality resources to educators and enriching, extracurricular opportunities to students to lay a foundation for future success. Materials and information are available at www.mathcounts.org.

About DoD STEM

The U.S. Department of Defense’s STEM Education and Outreach initiatives seek to inspire, cultivate, and develop exceptional STEM talent across the education continuum to create a diverse and sustainable STEM talent pool ready to meet current and future defense technological challenges. For more information, visit https://dodstem.us.