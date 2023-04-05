SURVEY: 65% Of Golf Fans Say The LIV Tour Is Positive For The Sport

A new survey from TheLines.com shows 65% of golf fans believe LIV Golf is positive for the sport while 74% expect PGA Tour players to perform better at Augusta.
LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A new survey from TheLines shows that 65% of US golf fans believe LIV Golf has positively impacted the sport. 74% of respondents expect PGA Tour players to perform better at Augusta. Survey results predict that several of those on the 2023 Masters leaderboard will also move over to LIV Golf.
“Regardless of whether people believe LIV Golf is good for the game or not, the league funded by the Saudi government has a long way to go to get American golf fans to actually care about it. According to Nielsen, 291,000 viewers tuned in for LIV’s first final round on the CW, ranking 51st among the weekend’s 58 national televised sporting events,” said Stephen Andress, managing editor for TheLines.
Augusta National hosts the biggest stage in golf of the four Majors - The Masters. The 2023 Masters Tournament will be the longest in Masters’ history, as well, at 7,545 yards, up from 6,800 in the inaugural 1934 Masters Tournament.
Also making history in the 2023 Masters is the inclusion of LIV golfers who previously left the PGA Tour in the last year. TheLines surveyed 1,000 adults aged 25 and older on their opinion of the LIV versus the PGA Tour.
Most survey respondents (65%) believe the LIV Golf Tour positively impacts the sport, and 58% agreed that LIV pros should be able to play at the Masters Tournament. However, those same survey respondents don’t expect to see a LIV player win at Augusta National this year, as 74% anticipate a PGA Tour player will wear the green jacket.
Though LIV golfers are no longer allowed to play in PGA Tour events, they are welcome at the four major championships, including The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. Six-time major champion Phil Mickelson is the most prominent golfer to leave the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf League. He is among 18 LIV golfers invited to play in the 2023 Masters.
The overwhelming impression from survey respondents of LIV golfers is indifference, but 29% view them more favorably, and 14% see LIV players less favorably. Adam Scott is speculated in the survey results to be the most likely next PGA player to join the LIV Golf League.
