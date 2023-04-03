Submit Release
Justice McEvers, Judge Bailey speak on paths to bench

East Central Judicial District Judge Susan L. Bailey and Supreme Court Justice Lisa Fair McEvers recently presented on “Paths to the Bench” for Women’s History month at Touchmark in Fargo. In attendance were their law professors Larry Kraft and Pauline Paulson.

