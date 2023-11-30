SILVER VALLEY METALS CORP. INVITES YOU TO ITS WEBINAR AT ‘LEADERS IN MINING’ WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5, 2023, 11:30am Eastern

Silver Valley Metals Corp. invites you to its upcoming webinar on Wednesday, April 5 at 11:30am Eastern time, hosted by 6ix MIX conferences.
The virtual presentation is an excellent opportunity to learn more about our Company and its exploration for Silver and Lithium.”
Silver Valley Metals Corp. (TSXV: SILV) (OTCQB: SVMFF) (“Silver Valley” or the “Company”), invites you to a virtual presentation by the Company’s CEO, Mr. Brandon Rook, on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 11:30am.
The presentation is part of the ‘Leaders in Mining’ virtual conference hosted by 6ix.com, and will provide an update of the excellent exploration results at the Company’s Ranger-Page project in the Silver Valley of north Idaho, as well as reporting on the MexiCan Lithium-Potassium project developments located on the central Mexican plateau.
The presentation may be accessed at the following time and location:
• Subject: Silver Valley Metals Corp. presentation
• Feature: Brandon Rook, CEO
• Host: 6ix MIX Conferences
• Date: Wednesday, April 5th, 2023
• Time: 11:30am, Eastern time zone
• URL: Leaders in Mining - by 6ix
About Silver Valley Metals Corp.
Silver Valley Metals Corp. is a Canadian mineral company focused on the exploration for precious and critical minerals, including silver/base metals at its Ranger-Page project in the silver valley of north Idaho, and for lithium/potassium at its MexiCan project in central Mexico.
For further information please contact:
Doug Dobbs, Director Corporate Development
509-475-1173
604-800-4710
info@silvervalleymetals.com
THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
The information contained herein, and within associated presentations and webpages, contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company’s expectations; risks related to commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company’s prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company’s disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company’s expectations or projections.
Silver Valley Metals Corp. Overview
