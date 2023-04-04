Business Succeeds with Piilo Group Change Management

Piilo Group Change Management Company Phil Lotter, CEO, Founder and Practice Lead: Business change and transformation Piilo Group Change Management Company

Piilo Group, a change management company, drives strong results for clients by helping companies realize benefits due to changing business environments.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Piilo Group provides change management services to business and governments since 2003. The company has been successful in achieving results for its clients. “We focus on three core areas that include business change, business transformation and business effectiveness using change management as a key driver to deliver stronger results for our clients”, says Phil Lotter, CEO and Founder of Piilo Group.

Business change

Business change refers to incremental change. The focus is to improve efficiencies and operations. “For example, the implementation of a new or upgraded system and related processes. Reorganization of a department to become more effective in its service delivery. Or implementing industry best practices to increase production” says Phil. “Change management assists business to maximize the benefits of the change.”

Brett McDougal, CIO, Massmart powered by Walmart shares: “Piilo Group has significant experience in the application of strategy and change management in technology and business projects. I can strongly recommend their services as the CIO of a multinational corporation.”

Business transformation

Business transformation creates a step change in business. The focus is to achieve significant results or stretched targets. It defines and drives change in business to leapfrog competitors. “This includes the definition and implementation of a new operating model and structure. Develop and launch of a new business capability or product. Assessing and optimizing operations to cut costs and drive operational effectiveness” says Phil.

“Piilo Group's work has reduced our overall costs, and their support was instrumental in our supply chain transformation efforts. The team's ability to navigate complex situations with agility, combined with their extensive industry expertise, impressed the us” says Lyle Brady, VP Group Supply Chain Development, Massmart powered by Walmart.

Business effectiveness

Business effectiveness aligns business capabilities to achieve defined business strategies. The goal is to review and align internal capabilities. “This refers to technology, operations (processes) and the organization, including skills and talent” Phil mentions. “The outcome is a business with the correct capabilities that delivers against its strategic objectives.”

“During my tenure as the Chief Operating Officer of the Massmart Group, the Piilo Group delivered incredible value through their application of strategy and change management in a number of significant business change and transformation programs across multiple business disciplines and trading brands and formats. I have no hesitation in highly recommending their services.” Says Richard Inskip, Retail Board Member.

Piilo Group work with clients to define appropriate change interventions to achieve their objectives. We partner with business as they have all the institutional knowledge and expertise. We value this, as we bring a different skill set to help business succeed.

“Our change management services continue to focus on delivering business benefits for our clients” says Phil Lotter, CEO and Founder of Piilo Group. “We continuously evolve our practices to meet the changing needs of our clients.”

Read more on https://www.piilogroup.com

Piilo Group, a change management company