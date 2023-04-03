Travel Advisory: RIDOT to Begin Milling and Paving Boston Neck Road in North Kingstown and Narragansett

RHODE ISLAND, April 3 - The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) this week will start milling and paving a 10-mile stretch of Boston Neck Road (Route 1A) in North Kingstown and Narragansett. The work will start on the northern section of this road, pause at the Bridgetown Road intersection in Narragansett in the summer, and resume work in the fall.

This is one of many paving projects RIDOT is doing across Rhode Island as part of a five-year, $500 million investment using funds from the new Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

During the milling and paving operations, drivers may encounter delays, daytime lane closures and shifts, and a rough driving surface. The Department will first work on the section of Boston Neck Road from Beach Street, just south of Wickford village, to the Route 138 ramps. Once that section is done, the contractor will work on Boston Neck Road from Route 138 to Bridgetown Road. Detailed lane closure information will be posted at www.ridot.net/TravelAdvisories.

RIDOT expects to complete these two sections by late spring/early summer, before the increase in traffic that is common during the summer beach season. The Department then will shift milling and paving operations to a section of South County Trail (Route 2) from Route 138 to the Charlestown town line. RIDOT resurfaced Route 2 heading north to Route 102 last fall. RIDOT will then return to mill and pave the rest of Boston Neck Road, from Bridgetown Road to the Sprague Bridge, in the fall.

Along with paving, RIDOT will install two new traffic signals with pedestrian crossing features, one at Boston Neck Road and Hamilton Allenton Road (near Hamilton Elementary School) and the other where the ramps to and from Route 138 West meet Boston Neck Road. The Department also will be making ADA improvements on sidewalks along the southern section of Boston Neck Road in Narragansett.

The resurfacing of Boston Neck Road and South County Trail represents a $27.1 million investment in these two major roads across South County. RIDOT expects to complete all resurfacing by the end of this year and the entire project will be done in spring 2024.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

This resurfacing project is made possible by RhodeWorks and the Bipartisan Infrastructure and Improvement Act. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.