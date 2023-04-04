Strategikon logo

Strategikon introduces Clinical Maestro 4.0

At Clinical Maestro, we understand the challenges that Sponsors and CROs face. Clinical Maestro 4.0 is a game-changer that offers unprecedented efficiency, accuracy, and transparency,” — Anca Copaescu, CEO, Strategikon

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Revolutionary New Features and Functionality for Biopharmaceutical Outsourcing

SAN FRANCISCO, April 4, 2023 -- Strategikon announced today the release of Clinical Maestro 4.0, adding significant new features and functionality to the platform. This breakthrough technology addresses longstanding outsourcing challenges faced by biopharmaceutical Sponsors and Clinical Research Organizations (CROs) that have previously been inadequately addressed by Excel or in-house solutions. Among the new features are flexible bid grid mapping, payment milestones and cashflow estimates, and fixed rate budgeting.

Clinical Maestro's Bid Grid Mapping technology offers unique features that eliminate mapping errors, increase transparency, and improve collaboration among all key stakeholders in the outsourcing process. The technology delivers >90% effort reduction coupled with >99% mapping error elimination, leading to significant cost savings.

Another new feature enhances milestone payment functionality to enable Sponsors to negotiate and closely track cash flow during outsourcing activities such as bidding and ongoing contract management. Milestone payments are split between direct payment milestones and pass through costs. Users can define payment milestones using various methods such as budget percentage, even split across a series of milestones, or fixed amount. The milestone payment feature also has associated cost accounts that determine which cost accounts are affected by the payment.

To enable better predictability in outsourcing, sponsors have increasingly requested a fixed-rate budgeting and sourcing capability with CROs budgets. This highly requested option in Clinical Maestro, once agreed by both parties, activates a fixed cost/effort that is enforced during future bids with the respective Provider. Sponsors are also able to set up these fixed cost/effort agreements per individual Provider.

"Biopharmaceutical outsourcing is a complex process that requires significant coordination and collaboration among all stakeholders. At Clinical Maestro, we understand the challenges that Sponsors and CROs face in managing challenges such as bid grid mapping and milestone payments. Clinical Maestro 4.0 is a game-changer that offers unprecedented efficiency, accuracy, and transparency," said Anca Copaescu, CEO, Strategikon.

To see these features and more in action, please join us on May 3rd at 12pm EST for “Groundbreaking Functionality for Biopharmaceutical Outsourcing.”

About Clinical Maestro by Strategikon

Clinical Maestro is a SaaS solution that equips all participants in developing clinical trials, including both Biopharmaceutical companies and R&D Service Providers with state-of-the-art tools to budget, source, and manage faster, more accurately, and with less effort. Please visit www.clinicalmaestro.com for more details.

