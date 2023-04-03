Brae Burn Country Club, NY Recently Named Veteran Hospitality Executive as CEO and General Manager

Gary Merjian, General Manager and First CEO of Brae Burn Country Club, NY
Recently Named Hospitality Veteran As New GM and Club's First CEO
I look forward to working with the Board of Directors, and members as the 2023 season gets underway. My priorities are to lead a team of 120 talented staff that delivers Five Star service.”
— Gary Merjian
PURCHASE, NEW YORK, USA, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gary S. Merjian, a veteran hospitality leader with deep experience in hotel and country club operations, was recently named General Manager and the first Chief Executive Officer of Brae Burn Country Club in Purchase, NY.
A New York native, he brings four decades of luxury experience in hotel and restaurant management and corporate events to the Westchester County country club with its full-service restaurant and lounge, ballroom, fitness center, pool, tennis and paddle courts, and Francis Duane-designed 18-hole golf course.
Throughout his career, Merjian earned a reputation among members, clients, and industry peers for leading high-performance teams, delivering exceptional service, driving strong financial results, and building strong relationships among clients, members, and employees.
He says personal attention to members’ needs, a vision shaped by extensive experience, and a focus on supporting employees with best-in-class operating practices result in memorable events that exceed guest expectations and business goals.
Merjian enjoyed a 22-year career at New York City’s legendary St. Regis Hotel, where he served on the executive committee and as the director of catering, food & beverage, and event management. While at the St. Regis, he volunteered as president and vice president of operations at the New Canaan Field Club, Inc., a premier tennis, paddle, and swim club. When the St. Regis was shuttered during the pandemic, Merjian joined Pelham Country Club as general manager and chief operating officer. He began his career at the world-renown Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York City, where he spent 14 years in a range of roles, including assistant director of catering.
A resident of New Canaan, CT, he earned his bachelor’s degree at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, from its widely-respected Hotel, Restaurant, and Travel Administration program.
“I am extremely proud to be Brae Burn’s new GM and its first CEO,” says Merjian. “I look forward to working with the Board of Directors, and members as the 2023 season gets underway. “From the fairways to the ballroom, my priorities are to lead a team of 120 talented staff that delivers Five Star service and that exceeds our members expectation.”
###
About Brae Burn Country Club
Founded in 1964, and located in Purchase, New York, the Brae Burn Country Club features a Francis Duane-designed 18-hole golf course and has been a mainstay for tennis, aquatics, dining, and events for families and the community of Greater Westchester County for close to 60 years.
Annemarie Lewis Kerwin
Praxis Communications Strategies
+1 6175714322 email us here
You just read:
Brae Burn Country Club, NY Recently Named Veteran Hospitality Executive as CEO and General Manager
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Annemarie Lewis Kerwin
Praxis Communications Strategies
+1 6175714322
email us here