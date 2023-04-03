Bar & Nightclub Show 2023: Japanese Culinary Heritage, Tea Culture, and Craft Standard's Innovative Cocktails

Bar & NightClub Show Opening Day 2023 Japanese Food and Beverage Showcase World Tea Conference Expo William Ray and Don Ray Founders of Craft Standard with their Innovated Keg "The Bar" Craft Standards drinks being poured during the Show 2023

From craft beer to perfectly balanced cocktails, the Bar & Nightclub Show 2023 has it all. Discover the latest trends and innovations in the industry!

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bar & Nightclub Show 2023, held at the Las Vegas Convention Center from March 27 to March 30, was a massive success, bringing together professionals from the hospitality industry to showcase the latest trends and innovations. Attendees were treated to a wide range of educational sessions, networking opportunities, and exciting events, including the Japan food showcase and beverage section and the World Tea Expo.

The Japan food showcase and beverage section was a huge hit with attendees, showcasing the country's rich culinary heritage and innovation. The section featured a range of authentic Japanese cuisine, including sushi, ramen, yakitori, and wagyu beef. Visitors were also able to sample a variety of traditional Japanese beverages, including sake, shochu, and Japanese whiskey.

The World Tea Expo, another highlight of the Bar & Nightclub Show 2023, showcased the latest trends and innovations in the tea industry. The expo featured a range of tea-related products, including specialty teas, tea accessories, and brewing equipment. Attendees were able to sample a wide variety of teas from around the world and attend educational sessions on tea blending, brewing, and more.

Overall, the Bar & Nightclub Show 2023 saw impressive attendance numbers, with over 25,000 professionals from the hospitality industry attending the event. Attendees came from all over the world discovering the 600 pioneering exhibitors spread over the 100,000sq of South Hall convention center space.

One of the most exciting aspects of the Bar & Nightclub Show 2023 was the Craft Standard showcase "The Bar". Craft Standard is a company that specializes in perfectly balanced cocktails on tap. Their cocktails are made with high-quality ingredients, pre-batched, and kegged for consistent flavor and quality. The company's approach to cocktail service is especially appealing to busy bars and nightclubs, as it allows them to serve high-quality cocktails quickly and efficiently.

Craft Standard was one of the most popular exhibits at the show, with attendees lining up to sample their delicious cocktails. The company showcased a range of cocktails, including classics like the Old Fashioned and Negroni, as well as more innovative offerings like the Strawberry Rhubarb Margarita and Pineapple Jalapeño Daiquiri. Craft Standard's innovative approach to cocktail service was met with enthusiasm by attendees, who were impressed by the quality and consistency of their drinks.

In addition to showcasing their cocktails, Craft Standard also hosted educational sessions on the benefits of using kegged cocktails in a bar or nightclub setting. These sessions were well-attended and provided valuable insights into the advantages of using kegged cocktails, such as increased efficiency, consistency, and cost savings.

"We were thrilled to be a part of the Bar & Nightclub Show 2023," said Don Ray, founder of Craft Standard. "It was an amazing opportunity to showcase our products and share our approach to cocktail service with professionals from the hospitality industry. We were blown away by the enthusiasm and interest from attendees, and we're excited to see the impact our products will have on the industry."

Overall, the Bar & Nightclub Show 2023 was a huge success, showcasing the latest trends and innovations in the hospitality industry. The Japan food showcase and beverage section and the World Tea Expo were just two of the many highlights of the event, which also featured educational sessions, networking opportunities, and other exciting events. With record attendance numbers and an impressive lineup of exhibitors and events, the Bar & Nightclub Show 2023 is sure to be remembered as one of the top hospitality events of the year.