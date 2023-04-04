Alleviate Kubernetes Anxiety With Stress Assessment Framework Exercise (SAFE)

Shadow-Soft Relieves Stresses In Kubernetes Environments With New Diagnostic Framework

When Deloitte reports only 29% of CFOs say it's a good time to take risks, but 98% of CEOs say they need to overhaul their businesses in three years, that's stressful for everyone in IT.” — James Chinn, Shadow-Soft CEO

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- April marks Stress Awareness Month, a time to focus on the importance of managing stress and relieving anxiety. In parallel with this important health initiative, Shadow-Soft, a leading provider of technology solutions, is introducing its Kubernetes Stress Assessment Framework Exercise (SAFE) as a tool to help businesses alleviate stress for their IT Operations and Development teams.

While Kubernetes has become a popular solution for supply chain businesses like manufacturing, transportation, retail, and finance seeking to modernize their IT infrastructure, it can also introduce new challenges and stresses for IT organizations associated with managing containerized applications and maintaining complex IT systems. Shadow-Soft's Kubernetes stress assessment framework is designed to address these challenges by proactively identifying opportunities to simplify IT architecture, increase stability, and ensure rapid scalability.

"Kubernetes is a powerful tool for businesses looking to modernize their IT infrastructure and embrace cloud-native technologies, but it can also introduce new stresses for IT teams," said James Chinn, CEO of Shadow-Soft. "Our Kubernetes services are specifically designed to address these challenges by reducing complexity, automating IT management tasks, and improving end-to-end visibility."

Shadow-Soft recently conducted SAFE workshops with a number of supply chain customers. "Now more than ever, we really understand the significant stresses that IT teams face when managing complex IT systems, which is why we've designed our Kubernetes services to address these challenges directly," said Nick Marcarelli, VP of Engineering.

Marcarelli observed, "It’s anxiety inducing to keep up with all the changes happening today. Our goal is always to alleviate stress for our customers by leveraging our expertise in Kubernetes so our customers don’t have to worry about their IT infrastructure management and can focus on delivering results for their organizations."

As part of its commitment to promoting stress awareness and wellness, Shadow-Soft is offering the framework free to businesses interested in learning more about alleviating Kubernetes environment stresses. A complete explanation of how to conduct a comprehensive Health Assessment is available for free at the Shadow-Soft Kubernetes Academy.

