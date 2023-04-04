Little India Introduces The Art of Pairing Wines, Cocktails, and Mocktails with Indian Food

Little India Cocktails Wines Little India Bar

Little India Introduces new collections of wines, cocktails, and mocktails to go with Indian food. The Mastery in making and pairing is Mindblowing!

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dining out at a restaurant is not just about the food. It's also about the atmosphere, the place, and the beverages. Pairing the right drink with your meal can enhance the dining experience and elevate the food and beverage flavors. However, with this new range of wines, cocktails, and mocktails, it can be overwhelming to decide what to order. This article will explore the art of pairing wines, cocktails, and mocktails with Indian food & how Little India mastered it.

Wine Pairing

Wine is a classic beverage that has been enjoyed with meals for centuries. The right wine can bring out the best in a dish and create a harmonious balance of flavors. A few general rules to remember.

The first rule is to match the weight of the wine with the weight of the food. For example, a light-bodied white wine like Sauvignon Blanc pairs well with lighter dishes like salads or seafood, while a full-bodied red wine like Cabernet Sauvignon pairs well with heartier dishes like chicken or lamb.

The second rule is to pair the wine with the sauce or seasoning used in the dish. For example, a spicy dish pairs well with a wine with a sweet touch, like a Riesling, to balance out the heat. A dish with a rich cream sauce pairs well with a buttery Chardonnay.

The third rule is to consider the acidity of the wine. A dish with acidic components like tomatoes or vinegar pairs well with a wine that has high acidity, like a Pinot Noir or a Sauvignon Blanc.

Little Indian Restaurant and Bar takes Indian cuisine to another level with its offerings. Indian food can be quite spicy and flavorful, so you'll want to choose wines that can hold up to those bold flavors. Look for wines with some acidity and fruitiness to balance out the heat.

• Sauvignon Blanc: This light-bodied white wine has crisp acidity, citrus, and tropical fruit flavors that pair well with spicy Indian dishes.

• Riesling: With its high acidity and a touch of sweetness, Riesling can balance out the heat in spicy curries and chutneys.

• Pinot Noir: This light-bodied red wine has delicate flavors of red fruit and earthy notes that pair well with milder Indian dishes like tandoori chicken. Little India's house favorite tandoori platter is one to go with.

• Syrah/Shiraz: This full-bodied red wine has bold flavors of black fruit and spice that pair well with rich Indian dishes like lamb curry. Little India lamb curry is a perfect match to it.

Cocktail Pairing

Cocktails are versatile beverages paired with a wide range of dishes. The right cocktail can enhance the dish's flavors and create a unique and enjoyable dining experience. A few general guidelines to follow.

The first guideline is to pair the cocktail's intensity with the dish's intensity. For example, a light and refreshing cocktail like a gin and tonic pairs well with lighter dishes like salads or seafood, while a stronger and bolder cocktail like a whiskey sour pair well with heartier dishes like lamb vindaloo or chicken vindaloo.

The second guideline is to consider the flavors in the cocktail and how they will interact with the flavors in the dish. For example, a cocktail with citrus flavors like a margarita pair well with South Indian dish spicy Madras Chicken or Lamb, while a cocktail with herbal flavors, like a mojito, pairs well with North Indian dish like Spinach Chicken or Channa Masala.

The third guideline is to consider the sweetness of the cocktail. A sweet cocktail like a daiquiri pair well with spicy dishes to balance the heat, while a dry cocktail like a martini pair well with salty or savory dishes.

Little Indian Restaurant and Bar is an Indian restaurant with rich and authentic in spices and flavors, making it the perfect match for cocktails that have bold and complex flavors.

• Mango Lassi Martini: This cocktail combines the classic Indian yogurt drink with vodka and mango puree for a refreshing, fruity cocktail that pairs well with spicy dishes.

• Spiced Whiskey Sour: This cocktail adds warming spices like cinnamon and clove to a classic whiskey sour for a bold and flavorful drink that can stand up to the bold flavors of Indian cuisine.

• Tamarind Margarita: This spicy and tangy cocktail pairs well with Indian dishes with a lot of heat and flavor.

Mocktail Pairing

Mocktails are a non-alcoholic beverage that can be just as delicious and flavorful as their alcoholic counterparts. When pairing mocktails with food, the same guidelines used for cocktail pairing can be applied.

The first guideline is to match the intensity of the mocktail with the intensity of the dish. For example, a light and refreshing mocktail like a cucumber lime cooler pairs well with lighter dishes like salads or seafood, while a bolder mocktail like a spiced apple cider pairs well with heartier dishes like butter chicken or a wide variety of vegan food Little India offer.

The second guideline is to consider the flavors in the mocktail and how they will interact with the flavors in the dish. For example, a mocktail with fruity flavors like a strawberry basil lemonade pair.

Mocktails can be just as flavorful and exciting as cocktails, and they make an excellent pairing for Indian cuisine. Little India mastered it with tangy options.

• Masala Chai Mocktail: This mocktail combines traditional Indian spices like cardamom, cinnamon, and ginger with black tea and honey for a warming and flavorful drink that pairs well with rich Indian dishes.

• Cucumber Mint Lemonade: This refreshing mocktail is an excellent match for spicier Indian dishes, as the cucumber and mint's coolness help balance the heat.

• Mango Lassi: This classic Indian drink is made with yogurt and mango puree and matches spicy and flavorful Indian dishes.

Introducing these beverage options to the Little India menu, Simeran Baidwan hopes to provide customers with a well-rounded and enjoyable dining experience.

