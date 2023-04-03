Pontik® Radio launches Android App on Google Play

Pontik® Radio Online

Pontik® Radio has launched initially their radio APP on Google Play for Android devices.

SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The just released Pontik® Radio App for Android can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

"The Pontik App Radio Online is currently available for download. iOS version is pending approval as they take a lifetime to answer", said Enrique Gonzalez, CEO at Pontik® Radio, "we sent both at the same time, Google is just plainly faster and better".

"As per the numbers of the operating system market share in Q1 2023, Android has 71.95% and iOS 27.42%, we can wait for that small percentage, and feel confident on the android users to grab this excellent option", Gonzalez ended up mentioning.

Pontik® Radio was launched as a commercial free online radio station, on June 2020 and it is available to listeners 24/7. No ADS, just music.

"Releases are received every week directly from the main record labels - Universal Music, Sony Music, Warner Music, Smash the House and Spinnin' Records, and we also cater Independent artists' music we get from independent promoters and via our submissin form. We just love to help the music go out and be enjoyed", ended up Mr. Gonzalez.

New Music Releases Every Week

Pontik® Radio is an online radio station that gives unlimited access to music of any type without any fee. This radio station plays the latest music releases which are uploaded upon the release date by the record labels.

Furthermore, Pontik® Radio is unique and one of its kind online radio station: the station plays English and Spanish music. All music is played in a random/shuffle format.

Free Music Online

Unlike many paid music outlets that require a certain amount of money to enjoy the latest and interesting online music, Pontik® Radio is tailored to provide a memorable and pleasant music experience without spending a dime. Any lover of online new music can enjoy the station at the workplace, home, restaurant, and many other places.

Below are the 6 music sections besides the Regular Programming on Pontik® online radio station

Riddim: Reggae, Socca, Ska and Caribbean rhythms, one hour every day.

Latin Dance A Bailar: 2 hours of Latin dance music (Saturdays)

La Cantina: The karaoke songs you have sung to (English & Spanish) (Saturdays)

Before 2000: 70’s, 80’s, 90’s Mixes every Saturday

EDM: Every night the best and recent EDM music (all subgenres) NOW 5 hours daily from 9pm to 2am (MST)

EDM Special: Every Saturday one hour with an international guest DJ

Pontik® is a registered trademark of Mercadeo Web S.A.