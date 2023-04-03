Cyware Named to JMP Securities' Cyber66 List

Cyware, the leading provider of threat intelligence management, security collaboration, and cyber fusion solutions, has been named to the Cyber66 list of the most innovative and promising private companies in the cybersecurity industry for the second straight year. This list is compiled annually by JMP Securities, as part of their fundamental research for clients on high-growth industries including technology, healthcare, financial services, real estate, and consumer.

The Cyber66 list recognizes the most innovative and promising private companies in the cybersecurity industry based on their technological advancements, market potential, and customer adoption. Cyware's inclusion on this list is a testament to the company's commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that help organizations combat ever-evolving cyber threats.

"We are honored to be named to the Cyber66 list, which is a recognition of our team's ongoing innovation and focus on protecting customers," said Anuj Goel, Co-Founder and CEO of Cyware. "Cyware remains committed to delivering solutions that simplify threat intelligence management, enable security collaboration, and help organizations connect the dots across silos to prevent cyberattacks."

Cyware's threat intelligence and cyber fusion solutions enable security teams to detect, analyze, and respond to threats in real-time. Its next-generation security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) platform streamlines the incident response process and enables organizations to automate their security operations, saving time and resources.

"Although the recent macroeconomic environment has created a significant level of uncertainty for companies and investors, threat actors have not slowed their rate of attacks simply due to turmoil in the financial markets," says report co-author Trevor Walsh, Director of Equity Research at JMP Securities, A Citizens Company. "As a result, solutions that provide organizations with enhanced automation, intelligence sharing, and collaboration capabilities will have an edge in a world with more complex threats and additional scrutiny of security budgets."

Cyware helps enterprises transform security operations while breaking through silos for threat intelligence sharing, collaboration, and automated threat response. Its unique Cyber Fusion solutions enable lean security teams to proactively stop threats, connect the dots on security incidents, dramatically reduce response time, and reduce analyst burnout from repetitive tasks. Cyware improves security outcomes for enterprises, government agencies, and MSSPs, and provides threat intelligence sharing platforms for the majority of ISAC/ISAO information sharing communities globally.

