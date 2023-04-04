Former NCI Director Ned Sharpless elected to CEO Roundtable on Cancer Board of Directors

Ned Sharpless

Sharpless also served as acting commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and director of UNC-Chapel Hill's Lineberger Cancer Center.

The CEO Roundtable on Cancer announced today that Norman E. "Ned" Sharpless, MD, has been unanimously elected to its Board of Directors.

Sharpless led the National Cancer Institute (NCI) from 2017 to 2022. He was appointed acting commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2019 and served for seven months before returning to his position at the NCI. Prior to his government service, Sharpless was the director of the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill’s Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center from 2014 until 2017.

“We are very excited by the election of Dr. Sharpless to the Board of Directors,” said Bill Louv, CEO of the Roundtable. “His experience as a researcher, an entrepreneur and an administrator gives him a singular perspective that will be a vital asset in our search for ways to eliminate cancer.”

An experienced cancer researcher, Sharpless is renowned for his discoveries related to cell aging. He founded G1 Therapeutics, which developed the FDA-approved medicine Cosela (Trilaciclib), used to prevent chemotherapy toxicity. He is a member of the American Association for Cancer Research Academy, the Association of American Physicians, the American Society for Clinical Investigation and the National Academy of Medicine.

A native of Greensboro, N.C., Sharpless earned an undergraduate degree in mathematics and a medical degree from the UNC-Chapel Hill. He completed his residency training at Massachusetts General Hospital and his clinical and research fellowship in hematology and oncology at Dana-Farber/Partners Cancer Care in Boston. He returned to Chapel Hill to accept a faculty appointment at the Lineberger Center in 2002.

About the CEO Roundtable on Cancer

The CEO Roundtable on Cancer was founded in 2001, when former President George H.W. Bush challenged a group of executives to "do something bold and venturesome about cancer within your own corporate families." The CEOs responded by creating and encouraging the widespread adoption of the CEO Cancer Gold Standard™ which calls for organizations to evaluate their health benefits and workplace culture and take extensive, concrete actions in five key areas of health and wellness to address cancer in the workplace. For more information on the CEO Cancer Gold Standard and the no-cost, web-based accreditation process, please visit www.CancerGoldStandard.org.