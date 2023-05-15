SMAART Company Announces the Launch of SMAART Insurance
Comprehensive Transfers of Risk to Ensure Business Success
Insurance is the first line of defense for liability mitigation.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SMAART Company, a leading provider of accounting, tax planning, wealth management, and commercial loan brokering services, is proud to announce the launch of SMAART Insurance, a wholly-owned subsidiary focused on providing comprehensive insurance coverage. In partnership with SIAA (Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance), SMAART Insurance gains access to over 96 insurance carriers, allowing them to offer clients a wide range of insurance options tailored to their unique needs.
— Victor Alberto
SMAART Insurance will provide all-lines coverage, including property and casualty, life, health, and annuities. This new branch of business further strengthens SMAART Company's commitment to providing comprehensive solutions to its business clients.
Victor Alberto, Agent in Charge and Director of SMAART Insurance, highlights the company's focus on providing adequate protections for its clientele. "Our goal is not to sell the cheapest and most affordable insurance, our goal is to provide our business clients with the most adequate protections – helping businesses transfer their biggest risks for a reasonable premium." All businesses have inherent risks, these risks without adequate protections and safeguards can be devastating and cause for closures, he explains. According to a recent study, up to 40% of small business failures could have been avoided with proper insurance coverage.
SMAART Insurance aims to challenge the status quo by offering tailored insurance solutions that actually transfer the risks that small businesses face while minimizing the potential for loss. At the center of it all, SMAART Insurance, like its parent company, seeks to continue to provide the peace of mind that they have become known for, in an industry filled with anything but.
The launch of SMAART Insurance is expected to not only maintain but also accelerate SMAART Company's impressive growth. Since 2018, SMAART Company has experienced year-over-year growth rates of 200-300%. The introduction of SMAART Insurance will further guarantee similar growth rates in the future, solidifying SMAART Company's position as a leading provider of accounting, financial, and other business services.
