Washington, DC-based MindShare Selects BCMstrategy, Inc. CEO for its 2023 Cohort

WOODBRIDGE, VA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BCMstrategy, Inc., an alternative data company that is revolutionizing public policy intelligence and related risk pricing, is proud to announce its inclusion in Mindshare, an exclusive organization designed especially for CEOs of the most promising high-tech companies in the Washington, DC metropolitan area.
Founded in 1997 with the mission to help CEOs build long-term, sustainable companies, Mindshare connects select, handpicked CEOs from some of the area’s hottest emerging companies, ultimately creating growth opportunities, and fostering collaboration in a collegial environment.
‘We are delighted to welcome BCMstrategy, Inc. to this year’s class,” said Steve Balistreri, Treasurer of the Mindshare Organizing Board. “Each year, our Mindshare participants hail from some of the most innovative organizations in the DMV and this year’s class is certainly representative of the momentum and diversity we see in technology companies across this region.”
Mindshare received 115 nominations for 2023, with 65 of those accepted into the final cohort.
The newest Mindshare members will complete a series of classes, taught by notable speakers, on building a business as a CEO. At the conclusion of the program, members with significant attendance and participation will graduate and join a powerful alumni network of more than 1,200 CEOs.
The 2023 cohort members were welcomed by Ted Leonsis and the Mindshare Board at a kick-off event on March 8, 2023 at Capital One Arena.
“It is an honor to be included among such a dynamic group of visionary leaders on the innovation frontier in the Commonwealth of Virginia, Washington, DC and Maryland,” said Barbara C. Matthews, CEO of BCMstrategy, Inc. “I look forward to engaging with the highly-regarded programming and mentorship opportunities from industry leaders that have been in our shoes and know how to navigate uncharted waters successfully. The supportive community will help us grow thoughtfully as well as dynamically.”
The Mindshare Board’s Executive Committee includes Harry Glazer of SPROCKIT; April Young of Hercules Capital, Inc.; Steve Balistreri of MorganFranklin Consulting and Michael Lincoln and Katherine Ferguson, both of Cooley, LLP. Mindshare is supported by a board of industry veterans who are committed to building a strong ecosystem for success.
About BCMstrategy, Inc.
BCMstrategy, Inc. helps portfolio managers, risk managers, and geoeconomic strategists make better strategic decisions faster through advanced technology. BCMstrategy, Inc. generates objective, ethically sourced alternative data derived from the language of public policy using 9+ layers of award-winning, patented analytical automation. The company’s historical data includes over 4 years of structured public policy language data suitable for training large language models focused on monetary policy, climate finance policy, and digital currency policy. The quantitative data has been tickerized to align with capital market automated workflows, accelerating volatility-based alpha generation portfolio strategies. Retail investors and day traders can access data-driven insights through podcasts on Substack: https://measuringpolicyvolatility.substack.com.
About MindShare
Founded in 1997, MindShare’s mission is to help CEOs from the most promising high tech emerging growth companies in the Greater Washington Metropolitan region build long-term, sustainable companies by providing mentorship, creating business opportunities and a sense of community, and fostering teamwork in a collegial environment. Year after year, the CEOs who graduate from MindShare reaffirm its enduring value through continued business opportunities and lasting friendships.
