Memorandum of Understanding signed by NaVOBA and NDVSB

NaVOBA and NDVSB announce a collaborative agreement in relationship to the growth and development of veteran-owned businesses.
AUBURN HILLS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA) and The National Diversity Veteran Small Business Program (NDVSB) have entered into a collaborative arrangement to work together to promote the growth and development of veteran owned businesses.
The arrangement, in the form of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), formalizes the relationship between the two parties to cooperatively engage in activities that promote and support the inclusion of Veteran Business Enterprises (VBE) and Service-Disabled Veteran Business Enterprises (SDVBE) in business growth opportunities at both the Federal level as well as in the Private Sector. As part of the MoU, NDVSB has agreed to exclusively recognize NaVOBA certification of VBE and SDVBE as the accepted socio-economic classifications in its Federal and Private sector eMarketplaces.
NaVOBA connects corporate professionals and veteran’s business enterprises through networking and training events. They work with Corporate Allies and partners to ensure VBEs are procurement-ready. NaVOBA provides a direct link for contracting between corporate America and Certified Veteran’s Business Enterprises™ (VBE) and Certified Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprises™ (SDVBE).
The NDVSB Programs build capacity and resiliency with intention. NDVSB provides technology for small business to automate and streamline business processes and enables small business to compete within large Private organizations and within the Public Sector. NDVSB Programs leverage their all-inclusive, one size does not fit all, eMarketplace that aligns veteran, diversity, and small business products and service suppliers to private and public sector buying organizations. Their Federal eMarketplace is launched across all Air Force bases in the continental US, bringing opportunity for VBE and SDVBE to enter federal acquisitions through single purchases. Their Private sector eMarketplace is available to corporations across the US to help expand inclusion of VBE and SDVBE in corporate supply chains.
"NaVOBA is excited to work with our friends at the NDVSB to continue to create more opportunities for veteran-owned businesses. Many VOBs can be competitive for buyers in both public and private sector marketplaces," said NaVOBA President Matthew Pavelek. "This partnership ensures that these veteran-owned companies are truly owned, operated and controlled by vets, and more importantly are put in a much more competitive position to grow their businesses."
“We see a perfect alignment of mission and vision in our partnership with NaVOBA,” says NDVSB CEO, David Saroli. “We both focus on the ‘procurement-readiness’ of VBEs – NaVOBA through networking and training and NDVSB through technology. Our joint efforts will broaden the opportunities open to VBEs and ensure they are supported from all sides.”
