Brazilian Singer Ney Matogrosso performs in New York

Ney Matogrosso performs at The Town Hall, New York, on April 21, 2023. The Brazilian Glam-Rock legend presents his rarely played voice and piano show, featuring renowned piano master Leandro Braga. And he also revisits his greatest hits along with Brazilian pop landmarks, Caetano Veloso, Roberto Carlos, for example. It also features the special participation of the Icon of Portuguese Fado: MARIZA.
In an ongoing series of Portuguese-language concerts curated by fado singer Mariza, The Town Hall will feature a rare US appearance by Brazilian glam-rock legend Ney Matogrosso.Matogrosso performs in his most stripped form ever, with only the piano of Leandro Braga, one of the greatest accompanists and arrangers in Brazil.
Collaborating with the singer for almost thirty years, Braga is known for his exquisite taste and imagination. He improved the work of many Brazilian icons: Chico Buarque, Edu Lobo, Marcos Valle, Ivan Lins, Elba Ramalho, Beth Carvalho, Fafá de Belém. He also released several of his own albums, including the acclaimed Fé Cega (Fé Cega), a jazz tribute to Milton Nascimento.
The repertoire of Matogrosso's show makes a great cut of its history, at the same time that it highlights several dramatic moments of the last nine decades of Brazilian pop. The singer recalled the years between 1971-1974 with Secos & Molhados, a band that constantly inflamed Brazilian censorship. Equally, he delved into the 1930s with “Último Destino,” the tragic ballad of rejected love by samba pioneer Noel Rosa; and “Da Cor do Pecado,” which boldly compares race and sexual allure.
Thus, the Brazilian Times Newspaper was received with great affection and attention by the singer for a quick interview.
BT - What are your expectations regarding your show "Unplugged" here in NY? There will be a special participation by the Icon of Portuguese Fado MARIZA. What was the reason for the invitation, since many people consider you the "legend of Brazilian Glam-Rock".
The show will only feature the classics of Brazilian popular music. It will be a very short show, but I'm making it bigger and I'm going to add more songs that I've already sung. I did it unpretentiously, me and Leandro Braga.
The fado singer Mariza received the invitation and was asked to invite two Portuguese-speaking people, so she called me an African that I still don't know. Mariza said she would like to sing with me and when we got there, let's rehearse because this question of tone is a complicated subject, but I would love to sing with her.
BT - You released the book of your memoirs, entitled “Vira-lata de Raça” (Editora Tordesilhas), text by Ramon Nunes Mello. Why the title "Breed Mutt"?
"O Vira Lata de Raça" has been out for a while and, currently, we already have the biography. However, "Vira Lata de Raça" started as an autobiography where I looked for all my interviews, as I have interviews saved since the 70s. So it started from something like that, and as I am not a writer, a poet was asked to write the book and also, I ended up granting two great interviews in order to finish the book.
BT - You are a singer, lighting designer, director and film actor and you are over 75 years old, actually 81 years old. How to explain this vigor and even this thin and well-defined body?
I can sing, I have a lot of energy, a lot of liveliness and my mind is very good, but I take care of myself for that. I do gymnastics daily, I eat little, not because of a diet, but because I don't like to eat a lot. And I have a good head, I believe that I am an easy person to deal with. I'm not problematic and, also, I don't have the habit of making dramas, because I've been through many difficult situations, but I believe that everything I went through is now behind me. I don't carry anything anylonger. In my view of the world, I believe that each day is a day and we'll see how this day will be and that's it. I don't have attachments and I'm not nostalgic either.
BT - When did Ney Matogrosso appear in 1971 in the midst of a dictatorship. You were considered androgynous for your makeup, costumes and your high tenor voice, shocking society at the time. How do you see this trajectory of yours and these taboo breaks?
Ah... it's a theoretical liberation, because our country is the one that kills the most LGBTQI+. Well, I did it because I wanted to face that, that society with its taboos and prejudices.
BT - Anyway, are you willing to do more shows here and also around the world?
I'm willing to do it every time they call me, but that's not a goal in my life. (laughs) You know, Brazil wasn't a goal in my life either and I'm still working today (more laughs). I always travel to the US and Europe and, whenever requested, I will gladly go.
