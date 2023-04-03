Mitsubishi Motors Reports Q1 2023 Sales

There were 2,439 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,146 in the last 365 days.
FRANKLIN, Tenn., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Motors North America (MMNA) today reported first quarter 2023 sales, with the brand's high-tech, electrified flagship, the all-new 2023 Outlander Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), setting all-time monthly and quarterly sales records for the nameplate, up more than 104% and 122% over the same month and quarter, respectively, of the previous year.
MMNA's overall Q1 sales totaled 20,938, down about 20% as demand continued to outstrip supply. Outlander PHEV's gasoline-powered sibling continues to be the brand's best-selling model, as it has been since the launch of this generation vehicle. Backing up Outlander in volume was its smaller sibling, Outlander Sport, showing an increase across the quarter of more than 24% year-over-year versus Q1 2022. Overall sales for the quarter were only constrained by a shortage of new vehicle inventory.
News and Notes
|
|
Q1 2023
|
Q1 2022
|
YTD 2023
|
YTD 2022
|
Mirage
|
3,342
|
4,917
|
3,342
|
4,917
|
Outlander Sport
|
4,613
|
3,707
|
4,613
|
3,707
|
Outlander
|
9,814
|
13,065
|
9,814
|
13,065
|
Outlander PHEV
|
1,597
|
719
|
1,597
|
719
|
Eclipse Cross
|
1,572
|
3,992
|
1,572
|
3,992
|
TOTALS
|
20,938
|
26,400
|
20,938
|
26,400
ABOUT MITSUBISHI MOTORS NORTH AMERICA, INC.
Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. In its recently announced Midterm Plan – "Challenge 2025" – MMNA's parent company Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) has committed to accelerating its efforts toward a sustainable carbon-neutral future, setting goals of 40 percent reduction in vehicle CO2 emissions and 50 percent reduction in operational CO2 emissions by 2030. Additionally, MMC has set targets for global sales of electrified vehicles at 50 percent by 2030 and 100 percent by 2035, leveraging a blend of plug-in hybrids (PHEV), hybrids (HEV) and pure electrics (BEV).
MMNA has its headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, as well as corporate operations in California, Georgia, Michigan, New Jersey, Texas, and Florida.
Contact
Jeremy Barnes
Senior Director, Communications and Events
jeremy.barnes@na.mitsubishi-motors.com
Mobile: 714-296-1402
