AKS Bead & Jewelry Show coming to New Orleans this spring for the 20th year

This is what you'll find at the AKS Bead & Jewelry Show
AKS Bead & Jewelry Show in New Orleans ~ The best bead and jewelry show in Louisiana for the past 20 years
Best bead and jewelry show in Louisiana”
— Liz White
KENNER, LA, USA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The AKS Bead & Jewelry Show is coming to the Pontchartrain Center, Kenner LA ~ April 28, 29, & 30. This is the 20th year at the Pontchartrain Center. Exhibitors will be selling finished jewelry, beads, supplies, charms, chain, findings, pearls, gemstones, fine minerals, and more. Beading classes for every level will also be available. Show hours are 10 till 6 Fri & Sat, 10 till 4 on Sunday. This show is open to the public. Wholesale buyers may pre register at www.aksshow.com and will be admitted free of charge. Preregistration closes on Wednesday April 26. You may always register at the door. Retail shoppers pay only $5 cash admission for the entire weekend. Parking is free. This will be a great show lined up with several new and exciting vendors. Be sure to mark your calendar for these dates: April 28, 29, & 30.
AKS Bead & Jewelry Shows has been managing and promoting bead, and jewelry shows for over 45 years. Owned by Bill & Kay Clift, owners of C&S Events LLC and organizers of AKS Gem Shows, have been promoting bead & jewelry shows since 2001. Kay Clift (formerly Kay Schabilion) started organizing gem, jewelry, rock and mineral shows in Tucson, which is now the largest gem and mineral show in the world. Kay was the very first promoter of a gem and mineral wholesale show in Tucson. After 35 years in Tucson, Kay decided to scale back operations and promote smaller regional shows in the bead and jewelry industry. AKS promotes and organizes bead and jewelry shows in New Orleans, Dallas, and Oklahoma City. AKS promotes five shows per year in New Orleans at the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner La, four in Dallas at the Grapevine Convention Center, Grapevine TX, and two per year in Oklahoma City at the State Fair Park, Oklahoma City, OK.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.