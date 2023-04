Spring Green Family Dental Offers Advanced Radiographic Imaging Technology to Katy, TX

KATY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Spring Dental Family Dental understands the importance of implementing the latest technology to treat patients. Better tools bring better care. That’s why Dr. David Cheng and Dr. Vivian Tso are excited to announce the addition of NewTom’s DCiS Intraoral Sensors to their radiographic imaging toolset.As the first intraoral sensor to use direct conversion technology, NewTom’s DCiS is the most advanced sensor on the market. Direct conversion imaging allows the sensor to remove a layer of the radiographic process, resulting in higher-resolution images delivered faster. For patient comfort, the sensor is completely wireless and delivers lower radiation than traditional x-rays. This advanced technology is also more environmentally friendly, and works powerfully with low energy consumption.At Spring Green Family Dental, this comes down to providing your dentist with a better x-ray image of your teeth than ever to ensure you receive the highest quality care. This precision allows your dentist to better serve your teeth in numerous cases, including:Cosmetic DentistryRestorative DentistryOrthodonticsPeriodonticsEndodonticsWisdom Teeth TreatmentsOral Cancer ScreeningsDrs. David Cheng and Vivian Tso strive to continue to implement the most advanced techniques to give their patients the best in comprehensive dental care . To see this in action, schedule your next appointment by visiting their website at www.familydentistkaty.com or calling (832) 479-2623.ContactSpring Green Family Dental1708 Spring Green Blvd, Suite 195Katy, TX 77494(832) 479-2623welcome@SpringGreenFamilyDental.comAbout Spring Green Family DentalSpring Green Family Dental is a full-service dental practice located in Katy, TX. Under the expert care of Dr. Cheng and Dr. Tso, you will obtain excellent dental care in a comfortable environment. They welcome patients of all ages to experience what truly patient-centered care can do for them.