PREMA (PRMX) will be listed on the Bitfinex exchange on April 6th
EINPresswire.com/ -- The leading digital token trading platform Bitfinex (https://www.bitfinex.com) announced that it will soon list PRMX, the native token of the PREMA platform, an integrated NFT platform offering access to multiple blockchains.
Specifically, PRMX deposits will be available starting around 10:00 AM (UTC) on April 4. Trading of PRMX will commence at approximately 10:00 AM (UTC) on April 6, with support for PRMX/USD and PRMX/USDT trading pairs.
Described as the "gateway to the blockchain world," the PREMA platform centers around PREMA X, an NFT marketplace, and the PREMA Wallet, a multi-chain wallet that enables users to seamlessly manage, send, and receive digital assets across different blockchains. PREMA also focuses on connecting NFTs to virtual worlds such as Web3 games and the real world, like physical objects or locations, using patented NFC and AQR technologies.
The PREMA project streamlines the process of creating, buying, selling, and exchanging NFTs for users. Users can even own and operate their own NFT stores, receiving support from PREMA customer service. PRMX is the native token of the PREMA platform, supporting its ecosystem. The token can be used to pay fees within PREMA and as a payment method accepted by the platform. As of writing, the total and maximum supply of PRMX is 100 billion, with a market capitalization of $3,439,935.
More about PREMA:
PREMA is a Web3 platform focused on NFT trading and applications. The platform uses the PREMA Wallet app and a provenance system to link NFTs and their use cases, such as metaverse blockchain games in the UnReal Life (URL) and physical facilities and products in In Real Life (IRL). PREMA has also developed an integrated marketplace for the Web3 network. This is a milestone achievement in the Web3 network, akin to the original AppStore, Google Play, and Kindle Store.
PREMA Official Website: https://prmx.io/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/prema.io/
Discord: http://dsc.gg/official-prema-discord
Telegram: https://t.me/OfficialPREMA
Twitter: https://twitter.com/prema_en
Medium: https://prmx.medium.com/
About Bitfinex:
Established in 2012, Bitfinex is a digital token trading platform providing advanced services to traders and global liquidity providers. In addition to a suite of advanced trading features and charting tools, Bitfinex also offers peer-to-peer financing, an over-the-counter trading marketplace, and various digital token margin trading options. Bitfinex's strategic focus is on providing unparalleled support, tools, and innovation for experienced traders and liquidity providers worldwide.
Andrew Li
Specifically, PRMX deposits will be available starting around 10:00 AM (UTC) on April 4. Trading of PRMX will commence at approximately 10:00 AM (UTC) on April 6, with support for PRMX/USD and PRMX/USDT trading pairs.
Described as the "gateway to the blockchain world," the PREMA platform centers around PREMA X, an NFT marketplace, and the PREMA Wallet, a multi-chain wallet that enables users to seamlessly manage, send, and receive digital assets across different blockchains. PREMA also focuses on connecting NFTs to virtual worlds such as Web3 games and the real world, like physical objects or locations, using patented NFC and AQR technologies.
The PREMA project streamlines the process of creating, buying, selling, and exchanging NFTs for users. Users can even own and operate their own NFT stores, receiving support from PREMA customer service. PRMX is the native token of the PREMA platform, supporting its ecosystem. The token can be used to pay fees within PREMA and as a payment method accepted by the platform. As of writing, the total and maximum supply of PRMX is 100 billion, with a market capitalization of $3,439,935.
More about PREMA:
PREMA is a Web3 platform focused on NFT trading and applications. The platform uses the PREMA Wallet app and a provenance system to link NFTs and their use cases, such as metaverse blockchain games in the UnReal Life (URL) and physical facilities and products in In Real Life (IRL). PREMA has also developed an integrated marketplace for the Web3 network. This is a milestone achievement in the Web3 network, akin to the original AppStore, Google Play, and Kindle Store.
PREMA Official Website: https://prmx.io/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/prema.io/
Discord: http://dsc.gg/official-prema-discord
Telegram: https://t.me/OfficialPREMA
Twitter: https://twitter.com/prema_en
Medium: https://prmx.medium.com/
About Bitfinex:
Established in 2012, Bitfinex is a digital token trading platform providing advanced services to traders and global liquidity providers. In addition to a suite of advanced trading features and charting tools, Bitfinex also offers peer-to-peer financing, an over-the-counter trading marketplace, and various digital token margin trading options. Bitfinex's strategic focus is on providing unparalleled support, tools, and innovation for experienced traders and liquidity providers worldwide.
Andrew Li
Prema
email us here